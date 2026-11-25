The power of ‘praying Scripture’

by Nancy Duggin

Prayer is a gift from Almighty God. We can talk with our Creator at any time, wherever we find ourselves.

Other than our salvation, no greater gift exists than the ability to share all that is in our hearts and on our minds throughout each day.

My personal prayer life grew exponentially when I learned to pray Scripture. I learned about the idea as a new mom. Later, I discovered Stormie Omartian’s book, “The Power of a Praying Parent.”

When we pray Scripture, we pray God’s own thoughts and promises back to Him. Doing so assures us that our prayers align with His will and heart, and it moves them beyond personal requests to focus on God’s kingdom work and purposes.

What joy we experience when we boldly enter the throne room, share our petitions and intercessions, and then listen, being still in the Father’s presence.

The Bible encourages prayer as a continual, heartfelt interaction with God, guided by faith, thanksgiving, and a desire to pray according to the Father’s will.

Consider the following key Scriptures:

• 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 encourages us to rejoice, pray continually, and give thanks in all circumstances, describing this as God’s will for us in Christ Jesus.

• Philippians 4:6-7 invites us to present our requests to God with prayer, petition, and thanksgiving. As we do, His peace guards our hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.

• In Matthew 6:5-8, Jesus teaches us to pray with humility and authenticity, not for public attention or through empty repetition.

• Mark 11:24 call us to approach God with trust as we bring our requests to Him.

• James 5:16 emphasizes confession, intercession, healing, and the power of a righteous person’s prayer.

• Romans 8:26 reminds us that the Spirit helps us in our weakness and intercedes for us when we do not know how to pray.

• Matthew 18:20 speaks of Christ’s presence among those gathered in His name.

• Psalm 34:17 assures us that the Lord hears the cries of the righteous and delivers them from their troubles.

Praying Scripture gives us a solid foundation for a deeper, more consistent prayer life. It gives us the confidence to trust God’s guidance, remember His promises, and align our requests with His Word and kingdom purposes.

Daniel Henderson says our prayers should be “Scripture fed, Holy Spirit led, and worship based.”

Take a moment to pray about praying by asking the Holy Spirit to guide you. Praying Scripture simply means using a Bible passage as the foundation for your prayer. This practice ensures your prayers are rooted in God’s truth and reflects His will, rather than rest on personal desires or emotions alone.

Luke tells us that before Jesus died, He quoted Psalm 31:5: “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit. When he had said this, he breathed his last.” (Luke 23:46). Jesus also quoted from the Old Testament when Satan tempted Him after he fasted 40 days.

Consider the following when praying Scripture:

• Select a verse or passage and turn it into a prayer, reflecting on its meaning and applying it to your life.

• Use Psalms, promises, or teachings of Jesus to guide your requests, praises, and confessions.

• Meditate on Scripture daily, allowing it to shape both your prayers and your understanding of God’s will for your life.

By praying Scripture, believers connect more deeply with God, ensure their prayers are spiritually grounded, and experience the transformative power of His Word. Such a prayer life leads to a deep bond and intimacy with our Savior and Lord!

This article originally appeared in the Baptist and Reflector. Nancy Duggin is a prayer catalyst for the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board.