Grace is where it all clicks

Does this ever happen to you? You’re rolling along with an internet search and you click forward. But wait. You realize you need to go back to the page right before. So you click go back, but nothing happens. You pause. Maybe it was a glitchy click. You click to go back again. Then again. Maybe click the mouse harder (Why do we think that’ll work?). Then you add a few extra adrenaline-click-clickety-clicks.

Then suddenly all the clicks soak in at once, and everything flips back a zillion times and you find you’ve accidentally clicked back to the 15th century. Possibly to the beginning of time.

Thanks, but I wanted to read that blog about the garden I will never create. Not the Garden of Eden. Or the fall of Constantinople.

It’s occurred to me that maybe I click with too much confidence. I’ve been clicking since the beginning of clicking. If anyone should be able to trust clicking skills, it should be me. I am that clicker.

And yet, a couple of little delays and I adrenaline-click myself into a place I don’t even recognize.

Ever feel like you’ve made a few glitchety-clicks spiritually? Moving the wrong direction—in a way that feels could make it tough to get all the way back to God? Maybe finding yourself some place you don’t even recognize?

Hallelujah, we don’t have to click back to the beginning to get to Him. God our Father has already clicked toward us, as it were, through Jesus.

John brings it home. “What was from the beginning, what we have heard, what we have seen with our eyes, what we have observed and have touched with our hands, concerning the word of life— that life was revealed…” (1 John 1:1-2 CSB).

Jesus is the one who was from the beginning. John had heard Him, seen Him, walked with Him, lived beside Him, touched Him—personally. John didn’t simply find a new philosophy. He encountered a person.

And the big reveal in this passage? It’s that we, too, can have fellowship with God through personally encountering Jesus. “Our fellowship is with the Father and with his Son, Jesus Christ (vs. 4), because “the blood of Jesus his Son cleanses us from all sin” (vs 7).

It’s personal: fellowship. A living, present connection.

The goal isn’t even really to get back to God. It’s to recognize that Christ is already here. With you, for you, in you. In Colossians 1:27, Paul talks about our “glorious wealth.” It’s “Christ in you, the hope of glory” (CSB).

This is where it all really clicks, friends.

Because when we feel like we’re moving in the wrong direction and find ourselves in a place we don’t even recognize? The way to God is still the Life, Jesus—the one who lives in us. It’s not trusting in ourselves—no matter how long we’ve been clicking or how trustworthy our skills.

Talk to Jesus. The grace of God and the indwelling Christ is still ever our answer.

Me? I’m relieved I don’t have to find my way back via gardens or detours through Constantinople. I’m also thankful I don’t have to worry about becoming a quicker, slicker clicker (she said with a snicker).