KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS/Spurgeon College) – Spurgeon College has named Cole Doherty its head baseball coach, bringing a Kansas City native with collegiate coaching experience and a commitment to discipling student-athletes to lead its new baseball program.

“I am thrilled to announce our new baseball program at Spurgeon College,” said President Jason Allen. “Our athletic programs’ continued success begins with the head coaches God has brought to our campus. Thus, I am grateful for Cole Doherty and am excited for him to develop our program.”

Doherty most recently served as pitching coach at Benedictine College. His coaching background includes experience at the NCAA Division I, NAIA, and high school levels, along with opportunities to help build and strengthen collegiate programs.

“What drew me to Spurgeon College is the opportunity to be part of an institution where faith is at the center of everything,” Doherty said. “The family atmosphere is incredible. Athletic Director Logan Stutz has a vision and goals that align with what I’m looking to build.”

For Doherty, the appointment also provides an opportunity to pursue collegiate head coaching while remaining close to home.

“This opportunity brings together two things that are incredibly important to me: pursuing my dream of being a collegiate head coach and being able to do it close to home with my family,” he said. “I don’t take that opportunity lightly, and I am excited about what we will build at Spurgeon College.”

Experience Building Programs

At Benedictine, Doherty helped guide a pitching staff that finished among the conference’s top three in multiple categories, including earned run average and strikeouts, while allowing the fewest home runs. His staff included two all-conference pitchers and a freshman of the year honoree.

Previously, Doherty served as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. During his tenure, the program increased its wins while lowering its team ERA, walks, and home runs allowed. As recruiting coordinator, he brought in 27 new players, five of whom earned Northeast Conference Prime Performer recognition.

Doherty also coached at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, helping build a new NAIA program. Before that, he spent a season as an assistant coach at Lincoln Christian University, where the team won the most games in school history and produced its first all-conference player in five years.

His earlier coaching experience includes serving as head coach at Cameron High School in Missouri and two seasons as an assistant coach at Odessa High School. At Odessa, he helped guide the team to two district championships while working with 11 all-conference players and three all-state players.

Doherty himself played collegiately at Southwest Baptist University and Park University. A three-year starter, he finished his senior season with a team-best .333 batting average.

Discipleship on and off the Field

As he builds Spurgeon College’s baseball program, Doherty hopes to develop players whose growth extends beyond their athletic performance.

“It is an opportunity to invest in young men, help them grow in their relationship with Christ, and prepare them to become godly men who lead and serve others,” Doherty said. “I believe discipleship happens in the everyday moments.”

For Doherty, those everyday moments connect the responsibilities of coaching with opportunities for spiritual growth. Prayer, personal conversations, and the challenges players face together will provide occasions to cultivate the biblical qualities he hopes will characterize the program.

“It looks like starting practices with prayer, having intentional conversations with players, holding one another accountable, encouraging teammates through adversity, and teaching biblical principles such as humility, discipline, integrity, perseverance, and servant leadership,” he said.

“I want our players to leave Spurgeon College as stronger followers of Christ who are equipped to make a lasting impact for His Kingdom.”

Meaningful relationships, accountability, and hard work are central to that vision. His first priority is recruiting student-athletes and families willing to help establish the new program, embracing the opportunity to become part of the college’s history. As the team takes shape, Doherty hopes to pursue competitive excellence while preparing players to lead and serve in their families and communities.

“Our expectations will always be to compete for championships, grow in our relationships with Christ, and graduate with a degree in one hand and a job in the other,” he said.

“Right now is the perfect time to be part of Spurgeon College and Spurgeon athletics,” said Logan Stutz, athletic director at Spurgeon College. “The college is growing, athletics is growing, and there is something special happening across campus. You can feel it the moment you arrive.”

Stutz sees that growth as an opportunity to bring athletic competition and spiritual formation together as the college expands its offerings for student-athletes.

“The opportunities for student-athletes to grow spiritually and competitively are truly life-changing,” he said.

Doherty joins an athletic department with a growing record of national achievement. The Knights’ men’s basketball team made three consecutive NCCAA Division II national tournament appearances from 2024 to 2026, finishing as national runner-up in 2025. In 2026, the team earned the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed after a 24–3 season, leading the nation in scoring, rebounding, and forced turnovers before advancing to the national semifinals.

That success extends beyond the basketball court. In their first national championship appearance in 2025, Spurgeon College’s cross-country teams earned fourth place in the men’s competition and seventh in the women’s. The men’s soccer team also competed in the 2024 NCCAA national tournament.

Learn more about the Spurgeon Knights baseball program.