New Hope, Princeton, makes way for the next generation

PRINCETON, Mo. – New Hope Baptist Church in Princeton, Mo., is making a way for the children. Three years ago, when Nick Wilson became the senior pastor, he brought the children’s ministry with him. At the time, he had four children and since then his family has added twins.

Doug and Kami Stark, 30-year members of New Hope, described the church before the Wilsons came.

“We had a nursery available,” Kami said, “but we didn’t have the older children because our congregation was older. It seemed stagnant but the younger people bring life into it.”

“When the Wilsons came,” Lisa Prichard, the leader for the older children’s church, said, “It gave us a structure for ministry to children.”

“When we were looking for a pastor,” Doug said, “that’s what I wanted. I saw another church that was growing because of a young pastor, and I wanted that for New Hope. Young couples are coming because Nick shares life experiences and struggles with Scripture. Young couples can relate to what he says.”

Kami also shared about the young families coming to New Hope: “I was a high school secretary, and I know many of these young people had never set foot in a church,” she said, “and now they are bringing their kids. They are realizing that church is important and they missed being brought to church, but they want their children to come.”

In addition to the nursery, New Hope now provides a Children’s Church for two age groups 4-8 and 9-11. Two retired teachers lead these groups, Becci Shew and Prichard.

“We want to get more workers with the children,” Kami said, “but we realize too that many of these young parents need to be fed. It is something we must do for service.”

“These are growing pains,” Doug said, “of a growing church, but they are good problems to have. We are adding a multipurpose room to provide a half basketball court and a place for the kids to let loose in the winter. The building is a direct result of the growth in the number of children.”

Prichard agreed that the multipurpose room was going to be an asset for the children’s ministry. “We have it almost finished,” she said. “We are just now adding the heating and cooling systems. It will be someplace nice for the kids.”

Prichard’s older children are in her class preparing for the move up into the regular worship service when they turn twelve. “We think that when they are twelve, they are ready to begin to see the Lord in an adult way.”

“In our class, most of the kids know the classic Bible stories,” she said. “So we go deeper at their age level to hear the rest of the story. We go into detail about the life of Jesus. We look at what we believe about baptism and the Lord’s supper. As they grow into adults, we want them to know why we do what we do.”

The churches in Princeton work together to offer a community group for seventh grade through seniors. “I participate in this group,” Wilson said, “because it gives us an opportunity to mentor these teens.”

Prichard also mentioned this once-a-month group. “The group lets us share practical things. For instance, the boys learned to change their oil, and the girls went to a conference. They have testimonies and Bible Studies.”

“God is using this church,” Wilson said. “God is doing something cool and it has everything to do with the church working together.”