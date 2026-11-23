Residents of remote Brazilian settlement find a path to church

MANAUS, Brazil (Send Relief) — Amber and Evan Hurford call hello through an open window. The woman inside recognizes their voices and comes to the doorway. They have brought her prenatal supplements, but first there is a hug.

Outside the roughly built home, Amber crouches in the dirt as a little girl wraps an arm around her neck. Behind them, another child stands in the doorway while the woman holds a toddler on her hip. Pencil drawings mark the boards beside the entrance. A fine layer of rust-colored clay dust coats everything.

The Hurfords, International Mission Board missionaries, are familiar visitors here. Families make room for them in crowded homes, where they deliver vitamins and anti-parasite medicine. Children gather for Bible stories. Parents talk with people who monitor how their families are doing.

Through Send Relief’s partnership with local churches and children’s nutrition initiative Casa Nutri, these visits are part of an ongoing response to malnutrition in communities around Manaus. Families receive eggs and nutritional support from believers seeking to show Christ’s love through practical care.

“Meeting a physical need gives us a reason to come back and keep getting to know a family. Over time, those visits become relationships where we can talk about faith, pray together, and share the hope of Jesus,” said Evan Hurford.

In a rapidly growing informal settlement in Manaus, families live in deep poverty. Homes of unfinished brick and weathered boards crowd together, some patched with tarps and scrap metal. Most residents have been displaced from other parts of Brazil, including communities in the interior. Refugees from Venezuela, Haiti and other countries have also made their homes here. Drug trafficking presents another challenge, while language barriers and difficulty finding work can leave refugees feeling isolated far from home.

“Everybody needs shelter,” said Trent Jones, Send Relief supervising associate area director. “Everybody needs security, and everybody needs community. The people who live here are deeply aware of those needs.”

When IMB missionaries learned about the rapidly growing settlement, they approached a nearby Baptist church and asked its pastor and associate pastor to join them in reaching the families who lived there.

“We came in and started praying with families and building relationships with people,” said Aaron Walston, an IMB cluster leader. “And as we did that, we saw a lot of physical need.”

Those visits helped shape what came next. Missionaries and local church members began working with Send Relief colleagues to address the needs they were seeing firsthand.

The workers noticed how small some children were. A partnership with Casa Nutri helped the team assess their concerns and identify children experiencing malnutrition. Families acknowledged that their children probably were not receiving the nutrients they needed.

The work, Walston explained, is about “helping children get the nourishment that their body needs for proper growth and also brain and mental development.”

Casa Nutri provides technical guidance, while church members and missionaries carry out the care. Send Relief’s support helps provide food supplementation and health monitoring for young children and pregnant women.

Regular measurements allow the team to follow a child’s growth. During home visits, parents can ask questions and receive guidance about nutrition and health. The Hurfords’ own children accompany them on some visits, joining their parents as they care for other families.

Alfredo, a dentist and member of Resurrection Baptist Church in Manaus, saw children in the surrounding communities who needed treatment their families could not afford.

His church helped make space for that care. Church members and private donors converted part of an existing room into a dental clinic. Local believers repaired an old donated dental chair.

Alfredo visited homes to assess children’s needs, but the clinic still lacked tools and equipment. Send Relief helped provide them, and he began seeing patients free of charge on Thursday afternoons.

One child’s decaying tooth hurt so badly he could no longer eat. At the clinic, Alfredo extracted the tooth at no cost to his family.

Before this, the family had visited the church only occasionally. After the church cared for their child, they kept coming back. They are now regulars.

Families who come for treatment also hear the Gospel in the church where their children receive care.

At Semear, a newly planted Baptist church, families gather for nutrition care and to collect eggs and medicine. The building stands on a hillside above the homes, but reaching it was once difficult.

Overgrowth covered the hill, and the muddy slope was hard to navigate. The community asked the church for help building stairs.

Through a Send Relief-supported project, volunteers from Kathleen Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida, worked alongside church members and local contractors to build them.

Send Relief missionary Kay Jones said something as simple as building a set of stairs is making an impact for eternity.

“These stairs connect the church to a community with deep need,” Jones said. “I see people using them literally every day. They make it easier for neighbors to reach a church where they can receive practical care and hear the hope of the Gospel.”