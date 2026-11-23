HLGU Presents Larry Lewis with 2026 Distinguished Alumnus Award

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University presented Missouri Southern Baptist statesman Larry Lewis with its 2026 Distinguished Alumnus Award during the university’s annual Booster Night and Homecoming celebration on Saturday, Nov. 7. Lewis was honored for a lifetime of faithful gospel ministry and significant contributions to churches, Baptist organizations, and Christian higher education.

The Distinguished Alumnus Award is the university’s highest alumni recognition. It honors a graduate whose significant accomplishments in business, professional life, ministry, or service to the state or nation reflect favorably upon Hannibal-LaGrange University and inspire future generations of students and alumni.

For Dr. Lewis, a lifetime of ministry and service has deep roots at Hannibal-LaGrange.

In the fall of 1952, as he prepared to leave home to attend Hannibal-LaGrange College, First Baptist Church of Centralia, Missouri, licensed him to the gospel ministry. That decision marked the beginning of a remarkable journey spanning more than seven decades.

Lewis went on to serve as pastor of nine churches and interim pastor of eleven others. His ministry included 14 years as a home missionary and church planter in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. He later served as pastor of Tower Grove Baptist Church in St. Louis, where the congregation grew to approximately 3,000 members.

His leadership extended to the national level when he was elected President of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Home Mission Board, now known as the North American Mission Board. He served in that position from 1987 to 1997, helping lead the denomination’s national home missions efforts.

Lewis also returned to his alma mater to serve as president of Hannibal-LaGrange College from 1981 to 1987, investing in the institution and the generations of students who followed him. His additional service included membership on the Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Board, chairmanship of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce, and service on the Hannibal YMCA Board.

A prolific writer, Lewis has authored six books and published more than 100 articles in magazines and journals.

Despite earning six academic degrees, including two doctorates, Lewis considers his years at Hannibal-LaGrange the most significant educational experience of his life. He has described HLGU as the school that stole his heart, crediting its outstanding faculty and fellow students with profoundly influencing his life and ministry.

He believes Hannibal-LaGrange provided the spiritual foundation for effective ministry, teaching him dependence on the Lord and helping him discover God’s will for his life.

Lewis was married to his first wife, Betty Jo, for nearly 44 years before her passing in 2008. He married Creda in 2011, and they continue to serve the Lord together. He is also a proud father of three children, two of whom are educators in both private and public schools.

Away from ministry, Lewis enjoys spending time on his family’s small farm north of Centralia, a property that has been in the family since 1903. He enjoys mowing, checking fences, and, as he describes it, “playing farmer.”

Dr. Lewis’s life reflects the enduring influence of a Christ-centered education and a lifetime devoted to serving the Lord. His remarkable contributions to ministry, Baptist life, and Hannibal-LaGrange University have left a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

For more information about Hannibal-LaGrange University and its alumni, contact the Office of Alumni Services and Development at (573) 629-3126 or lauren.youse@hlg.edu.