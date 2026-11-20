More than 150 church planting missionaries attend Send Network Orientation

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (NAMB) – As the evening began Tuesday, Nov. 3, more than 150 church planting missionaries settled into the week’s Send Network Orientation to be welcomed into the family. They traveled from 40 states and provinces to attend, and 10 languages were represented among the group.

“I want to introduce you to two words you’re going to hear a lot over the next few days: faithful and effective,” Send Network vice president of operations Noah Oldham said, addressing the room of planters. “At Send Network our goal isn’t simply to plant more churches. Our goal is to see faithful and effective planters planting faithful and effective churches.”

Those two words encompass the main attributes Send Network, the church planting arm of the North American Mission Board (NAMB), seeks to cultivate through its training and coaching, Oldham explained. The first is faithfulness to God and his Word; the second is effectiveness in developing the skills to be good stewards of God’s call on their lives to ministry.

Preaching from 1 Thessalonians 2 later that evening, Tony Merida, Send Network vice president of planter development, shared a message on the qualities that set a faithful church planter apart.

Merida explained how a faithful church planter is marked by the right message, a focus on the Gospel; the right motive, to live and lead for God’s glory; and the right manner of life, through the character traits found in Paul’s letter to the Thessalonians.

“It’s one thing to start faithfully. It’s another to finish faithfully, and may we by God’s grace, by the power of the Spirit finish faithfully,” said Merida. “We don’t know what’s on the other side of that church planting road. We don’t know what kind of stories are going to be told, all the experiences that we’re going to have, but let’s be faithful to what Jesus has called us to.”

Demetrius Hunter, who has been planting Christ Our Hope in Flint, Mich., attended the event and described meeting people from several different places, all of whom were in various stages of their church planting journeys.

“It’s always an encouragement to focus on keeping each other pointed to Jesus in whatever stage that we’re in,” Hunter said.

Hunter also praised “the support that’s provided through Send Network, all the ways they try to equip the pastors, make sure that we have what we need to plant churches, build teams, everything that goes along with the call.”

Much of that equipping took place through several workshops on the second day. Daniel Henderson, global director of The 6:4 Fellowship, led a large-group workshop on prayer, and Bryan Loritts, teaching pastor at The Summit Church in Durham, N.C., led a large-group workshop on preaching.

Several other breakout workshops covered practical topics, including evangelism and discipleship strategies, developing healthy rhythms with family, and financial and partnership strategies.

Mike Mitchener planted his first church in the early 2000s, pastoring that church for 20 years before transitioning to lead the church he grew up in and eventually stepping into a semi-retirement before God renewed a call to church planting at age 67.

“I’m extremely grateful that Send Network is not just doing the pragmatic side of church planting but doing the spiritual side of church planting and saying, ‘You need to do this if you want to make it in the ministry long term, for yourself personally but also for your church family,’” Mitchener said.

The Oaks Community Church in Burlington, N.C., Mitchener’s church plant, held its kickoff service in August.

As part of orientation, Oldham, Chris Bell, pastor of 3 Circle Church in Mobile, Ala., and Travis Ogle, executive vice president of Send Network and NAMB’s chief operating officer, provided background about the Cooperative Program, Annie Armstrong Easter Offering, and the various ministries of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC).

“I can’t think of a tribe on the planet doing more for the kingdom that has the resources, the muscle, the juice to do it, but also the theological conviction,” Bell said of his church’s partnership with the SBC. “I love the SBC. I chose it, chose to stay in it, and I think we are in one of the best moments in the history of the convention to do more than we’ve ever done for the glory of God.”

Throughout North America, the number of people who do not follow Christ continues to grow, and Send Network aims to support churches as they send missionaries to the mission field to plant churches in areas where the need for the gospel is great.

The final message of the event came from Dean Fulks, founding pastor of Lifepoint Church in Columbus, Ohio and Send Network vice president of regions. Knowing that the planters face difficult time ahead, Fulks reminded them Christ has promised to build his Church (Matthew 16:18).

“As you go, hold on. Hold on in the worst moments when it feels like hell is winning,” Fulks said. “Be reminded that you are part of the unstoppable movement of the Spirit of God, that not even the gates of hell can stop.”