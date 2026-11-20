Is Mormonism necessary?

This is the fifth in a series of articles designed to help Missouri Baptists engage LDS neighbors in respectful gospel conversations. Read about more MBC resources on Mormonism here.

As the official version of the story goes, in 1820, 14-year-old Joseph Smith went into the woods to pray near his home in rural New York. There, God the Father and Jesus Christ appeared to him.

Caught up in the Protestant revivalism of his day, Smith inquired as to which of the Christian denominations he should join. None of them, he was told, because they were all wrong. “The Personage who addressed me said that all their creeds were an abomination in his sight,” Smith later recalled.

Smith was urged to take heart. God would use him to reinstate the true church, which had fallen into full apostasy after the death of the apostles.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints professes to be the restored true church. Its leaders claim that Joseph Smith faithfully rediscovered proper church organization – that is, the Aaronic and Melchizedek priesthoods – and the true gospel, which was lost due to “designing priests” that removed its “plain and precious” truths.

In fact, Doctrine and Covenants 1:30 – canonized LDS scripture – states plainly that the LDS Church is “the only true and living church upon the face of the whole earth.” And in Joseph Smith – History 1:19, the canonized account of the First Vision, Smith records being told that all existing denominations “were all wrong” and their creeds “an abomination.” These are not fringe claims — they are bedrock LDS scripture, unrevised and still in print.

In short, the LDS Church declares itself the one true church, while all other forms of Christianity remain apostate.

Total apostasy?

Our Mormon friends say the great apostasy is prophesied in Scripture. For example, Paul warns in Acts 20:30-31, “And men from among yourselves will rise up with deviant doctrines to lure the disciples into following them. Therefore be on the alert ….”

So it’s fair to ask: Does the Bible really predict total apostasy? And if so, is the LDS Church the only form of Christianity to be trusted?

To the first question, the answer is an emphatic no. Paul’s plea to the Ephesian elders in Acts 20 is to be on guard against false teachers, whom he calls “savage wolves,” but the apostle doesn’t predict a total apostasy of that local church, or the universal body of Christ.

In Galatians 1:6-8, another passage Mormons cite, Paul simply warns against believing a different gospel. There’s no hint of total apostasy in Galatia or elsewhere in the world.

And in 2 Thessalonians 2:3, another favorite Mormon passage, Paul is not referring to a general global apostasy beginning in the first century but rather to a specific apostasy that is yet to come.

As to the second question – Is the LDS Church the only form of Christianity to be trusted? – the answer again is no. The Bible does not feature a restored church because the true church was never extinguished – and never will be.

In Matthew 28:20 Jesus promises to be with his followers to the end of the age. His sustaining power will be with us, uninterrupted, until he returns.

In Ephesians 3:21 Paul writes, “To Him [Jesus] be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever.” How could God be glorified in the church throughout all generations if the entire church fell into apostasy?

Further, the Mormon claim of restoring the Melchizedek priesthood cannot be true because that priesthood belongs only to Christ. Psalm 110 is a messianic psalm pointing to the person and work of Christ, not a role in the church. In Hebrews 7:23-24, Christ’s priesthood is eternal because he is an eternal being.

In a similar manner, the Aaronic priesthood was done away with and replaced with something better – the priesthood of Jesus Christ, our eternal priest. And we should note that Mormons are not physical descendants of Aaron, a key requirement for the Aaronic priesthood (see Num. 3:6-10).

Just another denomination?

Today, the LDS Church softens its founder’s claim to be the only true church. On its website and in its publications, the church seems to promote itself as just another Christian denomination.

For example, in a common questions section of the LDS website, we read, “Like many Christian denominations, the specifics of our beliefs vary somewhat from those of our neighbors. But we are devoted followers of Christ and His teachings.”

Yet, an article on the LDS website, titled “The Only True and Living Church,” declares that “the fashionable opinion of this age is that all churches are true” and calls that idea “the doctrine of the anti-Christ.”

So, from the same official website we see two contradictory postures. Which begs the question for our Mormon friends: Is the LDS Church restored Christianity and therefore the only true church?

If they answer no, then we should ask why Joseph Smith claimed the church he founded is the only true church.

If they answer yes, then we may ask, “Is it possible for a non-Mormon to be a Christian?”

Our Mormon friends cannot have it both ways: Either the LDS Church is the only true church, a claim that Mormons should state clearly and unapologetically. Or the LDS Church is not the only true church, in which case it’s reasonable to conclude that Mormonism isn’t any more necessary than any other sect claiming to be Christian.

Next: Sharing the gospel with our LDS neighbors