Illinois ministry to migrant workers expands

by Kayla Houchin/The Illinois Baptist

MT. VERNON, Ill. – Two fields are being worked in southern Illinois in the fall – pumpkin fields and the spiritual fields of migrant workers’ hearts.

Food to Field Migrant Ministry started with a dream and about 80 men working on Leon Adams’ farm. Today the ministry reaches 250 workers in three locations during the two weeks the migrants are in Illinois pumpkin fields.

Five years ago, a group from downstate pitched the idea to a Latino pastor 300 miles north. The idea was simple: feed the migrant workers who come to harvest pumpkins while the pastor preached and led worship in Spanish.

It was teenager Hunter DeJournett’s vision. He worked on the farm owned by Adams and wanted to learn Spanish to share the Gospel with the men working beside him. Pastor Jonathan de la O of Starting Point Church in Chicago’s Belmont-Cragin neighborhood agreed to help, recruited a team, and Adams welcomed the new ministry to his Pinckneyville farm.

The first year, volunteers served “American” food like hotdogs, sandwiches and spaghetti. A few Latino pastors and volunteers spoke with the workers during breaks and in the evening.

“That first year they were asking, ‘What do these guys want with us?’ They ended up warming up to us,” said Ten Mile Baptist Church member Jared Pryor. Ten Mile, Logan Street Baptist Church and Immanuel Baptist Church supplied the food and servers.

“Over the years there’s hesitation with the new guys. They always ask, ‘Why are these gringos doing this for us?’ The Chicago pastors tell them it’s because of their love for Christ. Many of the men return year after year and explain to new workers what’s going on.

Over the years the ministry has been refined. They serve authentic Hispanic food, hold worship and preaching at night and with repeat visits, building lasting relationships with workers.

“We see those Chicago pastors start praying for them and sharing the Gospel,” Adams said. “There is hunger, there is need. The recurring thing they say is ‘We prayed we would have the chance to come to America to get money, it was also to learn about God because God is in America.’”

Pastors have to explain that God isn’t just in America. After several years, the dinner conversation in church fellowship halls has become discipleship time.

“I got up, like it’s time for me to start preaching,” said Tony Munoz, pastor of Iglesia Bautista Latina in Effingham. “I spotted the table next to me, everybody had a Bible open. One of my guys was just talking Scripture, reading with them. I looked at the other table, they were doing the same thing. I mean, there was no table without the Bible open and our people engaged.

“This was not planned, but I thought, I don’t need to preach,” Munoz said. The Gospel was being shared personally and individually. “So, we just closed with worship. It was beautiful.”

Adams is glad to see the shift to discipleship in the ministry he helped launch and hosts each year. “This year we found men that were saying, ‘I’m good on the salvation, I did that a couple years ago. Can you teach me more about this Book you gave me? I need discipleship,’” Adams explained.

However, you can’t disciple a man in a week. Some of the Illinois Hispanic pastors have built relationships with the migrant workers and are now planning for ways to connect men with churches near their homes and to bring ongoing discipleship to them.

This article originally appeared in the Illinois Baptist.