‘Truth Traveler’ brings virtual reality to Bible in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – As a teenager, I was less than thrilled with what Branson had to offer. Flash forward through time a few decades, my tastes have changed, and Branson has also changed – for the better.

There are now dozens of attractions aimed specifically at kids and families, including a new experience on the Branson Strip: Truth Traveler. Truth Traveler is a Bible-themed attraction featuring both a 5D virtual reality adventure and an “immersive theater experience” titled “Fear Not.”

Guests enter as if they’re prepping for a journey through time led by quirky inventor and his robot sidekick. These hosts are determined to show the Bible as true history, not a collection of myths or fables. You move through several stations combining animation, animatronics, moving rooms, and its highlight, the 5D virtual reality experience. “Riders” sit in motorized chairs that move up, down, left, right, forward, back and tilt along with the movement in the show. Combine that movement with a virtual reality headset that lets you take in the sites of the Garden of Eden while rushing wind blows in your face and the scent of flowers wafts by, and you have a truly different and memorable experience (the wind and the smell are the other two “dimensions”).

At less than 20 minutes, the 5D ride can’t offer a comprehensive overview of Scripture. But it does its best to bring us “travelers” through the millennia to observe creation and the fall, Noah’s ark, the Tower of Babel, the prophets, Jesus’s birth, His ministry, His crucifixion and ultimately, His resurrection. Parents no doubt will want to add context and help connect the dots for younger riders, but there’s an explicit connection between sin and our need for a savior at each stop along the timeline.

Truth Traveler is definitely aimed at kids/families, but my wife and I had a blast on our “trip.” If cranky teenager me could time travel to 2026, I daresay it would have been the highlight of his trip to Branson, right behind stopping at Lambert’s for a “throwed roll” the night before.

Finally, there’s “Fear Not,” a short film depicting the birth of Jesus. It’s a charming film produced by Ken Hamm (Answers in Genesis), and the immersive video elements along the walls of the theater are impressive, but it’s a little bit of a let down after the excitement of “traveling through time.” From start to finish the whole experience lasted about 90 minutes.

Truth Traveler sits in what Branson old timers will remember as the Andy Williams Theater. It is open seven days a week.

Adult tickets are $35.99 each, children 6-12 are $22.99 each, and children 5 and under are free. Tickets are good for unlimited visits/rides for 3 days, so if kids (or adults, or cranky teenager me) want to go on multiple rides, that’s an option. For more information go to truthtraveler.com.