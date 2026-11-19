Supreme Court revisits religious liberty victories as states find new ways to exclude Christian schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court appeared ready Tuesday, Nov. 3, to rule in favor of Catholic preschools challenging Colorado’s exclusion of religious schools from a taxpayer-funded preschool program.

The case, St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, could become the next major chapter in a series of Supreme Court decisions protecting religious freedom and parental choice in education.

The legal foundation was laid by three landmark decisions: Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer (2017), Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue (2020), and Carson v. Makin (2022).

Missouri attorneys Michael K. Whitehead and his son, Jonathan R. Whitehead, served as co-counsel in both Trinity Lutheran and Carson, cases establishing that government cannot exclude otherwise eligible religious institutions from generally available public benefits because of their religious character or religious exercise.

Now the Court must decide whether states can accomplish indirectly what those decisions prohibit directly.

Colorado’s preschool exclusion

Colorado established a universal preschool program offering families up to 15 hours of publicly funded preschool each week at participating schools, including private and religious institutions.

But the state requires participating preschools to agree not to discriminate based on several protected characteristics, including religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Catholic preschools, operated by the Archdiocese of Denver, require families to support the schools’ religious mission and Catholic teachings concerning marriage, sexuality and gender.

Colorado refused to accommodate those religious commitments, effectively preventing the schools from participating without changing their admissions policies.

Becket Fund attorney Nicholas Reaves argued that Colorado cannot condition a public benefit on the surrender of religious freedom. Principal Deputy Solicitor General Sarah Harris also argued in support of the schools on behalf of the United States.

Colorado defended its policy as a neutral nondiscrimination requirement applicable to religious and secular schools alike.

Several justices appeared skeptical of that defense.

Chief Justice John Roberts observed that the effect of Colorado’s law on religious schools and parents seemed substantially similar to the effect of Maine’s law rejected in Carson.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett questioned whether a state that cannot expressly exclude Catholic schools may nevertheless impose conditions it knows those schools cannot accept.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh asked why Colorado could not find a solution protecting both religious liberty and the interests of other families.

With more than 2,000 participating preschools, Kavanaugh suggested there should be opportunities to respect the rights of religious believers while providing choices for families who disagree with Catholic teaching.

Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson expressed concerns that the schools were seeking special exemptions from nondiscrimination requirements rather than simply equal treatment.

The Maine experience: winning but still excluded

Perhaps the most revealing exchange concerned what happened after the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in Carson v. Makin.

Maine had provided tuition assistance to parents living in communities without public high schools. Parents could choose qualifying private schools, but the state prohibited the use of those funds at schools providing religious instruction.

The Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that Maine’s exclusion violated the First Amendment.

The decision vindicated parents who wanted their children educated at Bangor Christian Schools, operated by an evangelical Baptist church, and Temple Academy, another Christian school.

But the victory did not end their difficulties.

Maine had amended its Human Rights Act in 2021 to impose additional nondiscrimination requirements on publicly funded schools, including protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Maine’s response was no accident, according to its own legislative leadership. On June 26, 2022, just five days after the Supreme Court’s Carson decision, Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau acknowledged on social media that the Legislature had anticipated the ruling when it amended the state’s nondiscrimination law in 2021. “Sure did. Anticipated the ludicrous decision from the far-right SCOTUS,” Fecteau wrote, responding to a comment about the changes. The admission underscored concerns that Maine had prepared an alternative legal barrier to religious schools receiving tuition assistance, even if the Supreme Court struck down the original exclusion.

Those requirements conflicted with Bangor Christian School’s biblical teachings on marriage, sexuality and Christian conduct.

Consequently, the school that helped establish the constitutional right to equal access to tuition assistance remains unable to participate on terms consistent with its religious commitments.

The controversy produced additional litigation. On July 2, 2026, the First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld Maine’s nondiscrimination requirements concerning sexual orientation and gender identity, while finding a separate restriction on religious expression unconstitutional.

Thus, four years after winning Carson, Bangor Christian School remains excluded from the tuition program unless it changes policies grounded in its evangelical Christian convictions.

During Tuesday’s argument, Justice Neil Gorsuch specifically asked Reaves about the aftermath of Carson.

Reaves cited Maine as an example of how states could replace explicit religious exclusions with facially neutral restrictions producing much the same result.

Gorsuch questioned whether the Court’s work in Trinity Lutheran, Espinoza and Carson could be circumvented so easily.

“The Constitution tends to deal in substances, not in shadows and procedures,” Gorsuch observed.

What comes next?

The central constitutional question is whether government may deny a public benefit because a religious school refuses to abandon sincerely held religious practices, even when the exclusion is framed as a generally applicable nondiscrimination policy.

The Court may resolve the case narrowly, based on exceptions in Colorado’s program, or announce a broader rule governing public benefits and religious exercise.

The implications extend well beyond Catholic preschools. Baptist schools, Christian colleges and other religious institutions increasingly encounter conditions attached to government benefits that conflict with their doctrinal commitments.

The First Amendment protects more than the right to hold religious beliefs privately. It protects their free exercise.

The principle established in Trinity Lutheran and strengthened in Carson remains straightforward: Government cannot penalize religious exercise by excluding believers from benefits otherwise available to their neighbors.

Tuesday’s argument suggests that a majority of the justices may be prepared to reaffirm that principle.

Whether the Court will also prevent states from accomplishing indirectly what the Constitution forbids directly remains to be seen.

A decision is expected by June 2027.

Michael K. Whitehead is a Kansas City attorney who has practiced constitutional and religious liberty law for more than 50 years. He and his son, Jonathan R. Whitehead, served as co-counsel in Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer and Carson v. Makin.