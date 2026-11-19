More than 180 attend MBC’s bivocational pastor dinner in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) Executive Director Wes Fowler and MBC staff hosted a dinner for bivocational pastors and their wives, Oct. 26, during the MBC Annual Meeting in St. Charles. More than 180 people attended the dinner.

“There are 577 pastors in the MBC who serve in a bivocational role,” Fowler told The Pathway. “This means more than 30 percent of our pastors have multiple occupations.”

“It’s a difficult calling,” he said, detailing the bivocational pastors’ constant need to balance ministry opportunities, family time, and work responsibilities. “Bi-vocational pastors are constantly striving to reach the community they love, while serving in multiple capacities in the city they love.” They’re “also striving not to be a workaholic. In other words, you’re doing your best to balance everything just right.”

Despite this struggle, Fowler added, the role of the bivocational pastor is “absolutely needed.”

Fowler called the MBC’s bivocational pastors’ dinner “one of my favorite things to go to.”

“Bi-vocational pastors generally appreciate the acknowledgement of the contribution to their ministry and know they are being seen,” he said. “We are incredibly honored to have them.”

Fowler noted that the dinner is simply a “small, tangible way” to express the MBC’s gratitude for the faithful service of bivocational pastors. “I want to express a genuine ‘thank you’ to all those serving as bi-vocational pastors. … Please know how much we appreciate your faithfulness.”

Alongside the bivocational pastors’ dinner, the MBC held a dinner to honor top givers to the Cooperative Program (per capita) and churches with the most baptisms (per capita), as well as a dinner to honor Missouri Baptist associational leaders.