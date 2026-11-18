Ongoing trauma of war on Ukraine spurs original textbook for Baptist seminary

LVIV, Ukraine (BP) – Bomb sirens are commonplace trauma triggers that Sandy Fields encounters at Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary (UBTS) in Lviv during Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Fields, a licensed professional counselor and mental health services provider (LPC-MHSP), sees a privilege in teaching seminarians to counsel those suffering trauma, and then herself returning home to Nashville, Tenn., far removed from war.

“It’s a temporary thing for me,” she told Baptist Press, “not for everyone else in Ukraine.”

Post-traumatic stress is not the issue for Ukrainians, but the ongoing stress of a palpable, continually traumatic war. Amid this ongoing pain, Fields enters Ukraine’s crisis as a teacher.

Fields wrote her own graduate-level textbook to accomplish her mission.

“Seeing Through a Trauma Lens: War and Collective Trauma in the Ukrainian Context” is currently available to UBTS students and faculty in an online format only. Fields wrote the book in English, consulted with several experts through various revisions, and ended up with a 450-page textbook that the university translated into Ukrainian. She gifted the book’s rights to UBTS.

On her sixth trip to the seminary, Fields is using the book she authored to teach third-year graduate students how to minister to people suffering ongoing trauma, as well as how to address generational trauma likely to remain long after the war ends.

UBTS President Slavik Pyzh, who has led the seminary through humanitarian outreaches while expanding its educational focus, appreciates Fields’ generosity and expertise.

“Sandy has taken into account an important aspect of our reality: most existing research and approaches to trauma care assume that traumatic events have ended,” Pyzh told Baptist Press. “However in Ukraine, the war is still ongoing, and people continue to experience trauma. Her book addresses this reality and provides guidance for supporting people who are facing both the ongoing effects of trauma and new traumatic experiences.”

The book is especially helpful, Pyzh said, because educational institutions in Ukraine rarely address trauma-informed care. He describes the book as the primary resource for the seminary’s master’s level trauma course.

“It helps students understand trauma, recognize its effects and learn how to support people with wisdom, love and Christian compassion,” Pyzh said. “We have also developed an entire module in our certificate program based on this book, focused on the holistic restoration of individuals.”

Ukraine, a country that rarely addressed trauma care before the war, is suffering as the war nears its fifth anniversary in February 2027.

An estimated 15 million people in Ukraine need psychological support, the International Research Committee (IRC) reported in April, with anxiety and depression among the top symptoms cited. Additionally, 80 percent of Ukrainians age 40 and older face higher risks of isolation, chronic health problems and loss, said IRC, a nearly 100-year-old humanitarian and healthcare nongovernmental organization serving 40 countries, which based its findings in Ukraine on more than 5,000 psychological consultations.

Epigenetic testing – the study of how human genes respond to environment, stress and other factors – has long confirmed that trauma changes the way genes work, Fields told Baptist Press.

“We’ve had a lot of studies about epigenetics, but also just the cultural changes that are happening,” Fields said. “If you think about a child who’s 5 years old growing up in Ukraine right now, their neurobiology is experiencing the air raids, while watching their parents also respond to these things. So when [that child is] 30 and they hear a siren, how are they going to respond? Also, the family is struggling in Ukraine.”

Families are straining to survive as husbands and fathers fight on the war’s frontlines, separated from their wives and children. Many are displaced, generations are separated, and Russia has kidnapped at least 20,000 Ukrainian children, Fields pointed out.

“It’s different when you’re experiencing trauma alone or when you’re experiencing it collectively [as a nation] and how that impacts the people,” Fields said.

In her textbook, she focused on “putting that all together in the Ukrainian context with their history, not just their history as a country and as a people, but also their history with the aggressor, their long history with Russia.”

She considered the Holodomor – the Soviet Union’s forced famine on Soviet Ukraine in the early 1930s that killed as many as 5 million Ukrainians – and what she described as “a longstanding attempt to basically get rid of Ukraine and Ukrainian people, and how that also impacts how they feel day to day.”

Fields describes the book as academic as well as practical. She completed the book over the span of a year, while continuing to lead the Theratribe online counseling center she founded in Nashville, and remaining active at Nashville First. A small delegation from the church accompanied her on the two-week trip.

Fields sees hope for Ukraine.

“The people in Ukraine tend to be very resilient. They’re a collective people,” she said, a society focused on helping others. “There’s a lot of room and hope that when the war is over, Ukraine will have a reconstruction period where they will step into their rightful place in Europe … and in doing so, be able to grow into more of their own identity.

“I say that carefully because there’s always been a Ukrainian identity, even under [Soviet and Russian] oppression.”