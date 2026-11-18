Apologetics Network event explores divine election

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network (MBAN) hosted a discussion on the doctrine of divine election during Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting, Oct. 26. Participants Colten Wright and Roger Sherrer both affirmed they did not consider it a debate, although it took on that format in some ways.

MBAN President Jim Schurke introduced the participants. The moderator, Dustin Burdin, pastor of First Baptist Church, Webb City, said, “The number one objective of the evening is to model how two brothers in the Lord can disagree on a doctrinal issue, but can cooperate together.”

Roger Sherrer, senior pastor of teaching and connections at First Baptist Church, Lebanon, took the side of Arminianism in the discussion.

Colten Wright, youth pastor at First Baptist Church, Linn Creek, defended the Calvinist position.

In interviews prior to the discussion, Wright said he preferred to use the term “Reformed” rather than “Calvinist” in describing his viewpoints.

Sherrer’s position was described as “Conditional Election.” He said that, although he was taking the Arminian side of the debate, he affirms the eternal security of the believer, and he described his theology from a Molinist viewpoint. Sherrer explained, “Molinism is the belief that God knows what every person would freely choose in any situation and uses that knowledge to accomplish His purposes without taking away our free will.”

Sherrer opened the discussion by saying, “Election exists, but we have to ask, is it conditional or unconditional? Knowledge (foreknowledge) does not negate election.” He quoted 1 John 2:2 (NIV), “He is the atoning sacrifice for our sins, and not only for ours but also for the sins of the whole world.” A printed summary of Sherrer’s position reads, “Election is God’s eternal and gracious choice to save in Christ those whom He foreknows will respond to His grace through faith. Election is conditional upon faith, which is neither a meritorious work, nor something we exercise apart from God’s gracious initiative; Christ alone is the basis of our salvation.”

In his opening statement, Wright said, “I see the doctrine of divine election clearly spelled out in John 6: Jesus has just performed a fantastic miracle, the feeding of the 5,000 with five loaves and two fish. Then these individuals cross the sea to find this Jesus. They are seeking him, but for some reason they are not receiving the whole picture. They seek Jesus and ask for a miracle that they might believe in him. They want more. So Jesus responds to them in verses 37-40. Jesus answers why these individuals do not believe in the Son. ‘They do not believe because they have not been given by the Father.'”

He continued, “So, from this text, I see that election is an act of God. Election is God’s gracious choice of a particular people, unconditional. They meet no criteria, and these people are given to the Son. … No one can come, unless the Father draws. God’s action is first.”

The printed summary of his views on election reads, in part, “God’s eternal and gracious choice of particular sinners in Christ unto salvation, according to His sovereign good pleasure, apart from any foreseen faith or merit in them. Those whom God elects, He effectually calls and regenerates, granting them repentance and faith in Christ….”

The two pastors hammered out their positions firmly, but they ultimately affirmed they could work together in Christ.