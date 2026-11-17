Two new dogs help MODR volunteers comfort, corral children during MBC annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Two furry, four-footed Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR) volunteers helped to comfort and corral children during the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting, Oct. 26-27. Each year at the annual meeting, MODR volunteers run the childcare program, and a canine presence is nothing new for the MODR childcare.

For 12 years, MODR volunteer and dog handler Ann Stevenson has brought a trained dog to the MODR childcare station at the annual meeting. Her old therapy-trained dog Steele, who for many years was beloved by children and volunteers at the annual meeting, died in 2025.

This year, Stevenson and fellow dog handler Dawn Fina were joined by Nuka, named from a character in The Lion King movie franchise, and Peach, named from a character in the cartoon movie, Finding Nemo. Both dogs are 15-months old. Nuka is a Golden Retriever and Peach is a Labrador Retriever.

“We’ve only had them for two weeks. This was their first deployment, and they were very well received by the kids, the staff, and everyone who came to the convention,” said Stevenson, who handles Nuka. Dawn Fina, who handles Peach, was also helping for the first time during this year’s annual meeting.

Nuka and Peach received a lot of love and attention from the children. “They (Nuka and Peach) were a good distraction when the children were checked in,” Stevenson said. “The dogs helped walk the kids to the classrooms.”

The dogs were also often present in the classrooms with the children. Peach also spent some time at the MODR booth in the exhibit hall.

Stevenson said Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR) Director Gaylon Moss wanted to expand the MODR efforts to use therapy-trained dogs for ministry.

There are several training levels for dogs. Nuka and Peach were trained at Cares, in Concordia, Kans., as professional therapy dogs, and they received almost a service-dog level of training.

“They are trained to detect blood sugar, blood pressure, anxiety issues, mitigate a disability, and a whole host of problems,” Stevenson said. “My old dog (Steele, who died in 2025) helped detect my cancer.”