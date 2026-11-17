Spurgeon College ‘Pray Scripture Challenge’ offers month of prayers inspired by Psalms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (BP) – “Father, you see all, you know all, and Lord, you don’t just see all and know all, but Father, you have written all as the Alpha and the Omega, as the Beginning and the End, as the Author of all creation.”

Campbell Terry, director of the Ministry Cohort at Spurgeon College, the undergraduate School at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, acknowledges God in prayer Nov. 11 in the college’s “Pray Scripture Challenge.” The excerpt is from Terry’s prayer inspired by Psalm 11, today’s offering in Spurgeon College’s challenge that takes Christians through 30 days of prayer each morning in November, spanning Psalms 1-30.

The outreach is in line with the college’s mission of serving the church and advancing the Kingdom, said Samuel Bierig, Spurgeon’s vice president of Biblical Studies, college dean and associate professor of Biblical Studies.

“We’re always looking and scanning the horizon for opportunities to serve God’s kingdom purposes and his local churches. And so it was just in that kind of a practice where we came up with the idea, and it seemed like a good idea for 30 days, for a month,” Bierig told Baptist Press. “How can we grow together and encourage churches that have sent students to us, and then we try to send students back to them more knowledgeable about the Scriptures?”

This is the first year the college has offered the challenge, Bierig said, encouraging individuals to sign up to receive text messages each morning in November with the text of the featured Psalm and an audio file of a prayer led by a college faculty member, many of whom are also pastors. Bierig, who offers several of the prayers, is himself senior pastor of Gashland Baptist Church in Kansas City.

Hundreds have signed up to participate, Bierig said, including pastors, parents, students and potential students from across the country. Many are participating by praying in small groups, he said, and others have mentioned it in social media posts.

Bierig hopes the outreach will deepen personal relationships with God, strengthen prayer lives and deepen each petitioner’s certainty that their prayers are in line with God’s will.

“My experience has been if you’re reading Scripture and praying according to that, then that’s the easiest way to know, or the most logical way to know, that you’re praying according to God’s will,” Bierig said. “When we look at Jesus’ model prayer when He’s being tempted in the wilderness, He is using Scripture and He’s praying Scripture.”

Basing daily prayer on Scripture is a certain benefit, Bierig said.

“I don’t think we can go wrong, right? We can’t go wrong with trying to encourage people and model for people how to pray the Scriptures. And then, it is a new vantage point to hear someone else praying,” he said, which encourages personal prayer. “It allows them that space to be led in the prayer, and then it will spark new prayers for them. It’s also scheduled, so they’re going to receive that and then listen along with others or themselves.”

Bierig describes prayer as often underrated.

“We think the last thing that will produce (a result) is prayer, but in fact, that’s the greatest thing that we need to do,” he said. “You know the old slogan, ‘Don’t just stand there, do something.’ I think it’s kind of the opposite, actually.

“Don’t just do something, pray.”

Sign up for the Pray Scripture Challenge here.