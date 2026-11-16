Relationships key to influence in public square

NASHVILLE (BP) – When a pastor thinks about making an impact in the public square, “relationships” may not be the first word that comes to mind. A former Kentucky pastor, now leading a state convention, says it was a crucial word in the darkest of days.

Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Wes Fowler was pastoring in Mayfield, Ky., when a powerful EF-4 tornado swept across the region five years ago. The storm decimated the community and killed at least 70 people across Kentucky.

“In critical moments, relationships matter,” Fowler told Baptist Press.

He said his relationship with city leaders was easy in the days surrounding the tragedy because “The foundation was laid well before the tornado.”

Fowler said he remained in regular communication with Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan during the response and recovery.

“We all cared deeply about our community and we cared about one another, so serving together in the recovery effort felt very natural,” he said.

Collaboration and relationship building is more than a good idea. It’s a Southern Baptist conviction.

The Baptist Faith and Message 2000 says, “Every Christian should seek to bring industry, government, and society as a whole under the sway of the principles of righteousness, truth, and brotherly love.”

How might someone pursue this?

The statement of faith goes on to say, “In order to promote these ends Christians should be ready to work with all men of good will in any good cause, always being careful to act in the spirit of love without compromising their loyalty to Christ and His truth.”

Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Director of Research RaShon Frost unpacks this in a resource called Dual Citizens: A Practical Guide to Christian Citizenship and Engagement.

Frost writes: “In God’s common grace, many people who do not share our faith in Jesus Christ share our convictions about particular issues. Whenever possible, it is a good thing to collaborate with others, including nonbelievers, to order society in ways that reflect God’s truth.”

Promoting righteousness, truth and love is an important mission for the church, Fowler believes.

“Ultimately, building genuine relationships with local and state leaders better serves our communities, which better serves those we care for,” he said.

He believes it’s something that can be pursued for God’s glory.

“I heard a well-known pastor say, ‘Politics affects policy, policy affects people, and people matter to God,’” he said.

“In ministry, as we build meaningful relationships with local and/or state leaders, we become a trusted voice, oftentimes having the opportunity to influence important decisions that impact those we serve and love,” he told Baptist Press.

While those meaningful relationships will be based on truth-telling in policy and legislation, they’ll be stronger if they are true friendships, according to Fowler.

“People can typically tell when someone is interacting with them to serve their own interests,” he said. “A genuine relationship, though, is built on much more than a personal agenda – it’s built on trust, respect, friendship and oftentimes a common interest.”

He added that steering clear of ulterior motives is important when building relationships with civic leaders.

“Become a consistent, considerate and reliable friend,” he said. “That’s what local and state leaders need, and truth be told, it’s what they desire.”

Some ways Fowler recommends building those relationships are to be expected.

“It never hurts to stop by someone’s office for a quick coffee break, a meaningful conversation and a time of prayer,” he said.

Other ways will take more time but might yield greater fruit.

“It’s important to be involved and supportive of causes that align with ministry objectives,” Fowler said.

“Typically, this involves volunteering to serve on committees, making your facility available for meetings and events and simply being present at what matters.”