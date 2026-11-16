Ohio Sending Celebration affirms 33 IMB missionaries for global service

by Chris Doyle/IMB

DAYTON, Ohio (IMB) – God continues to call His people to carry the gospel to the ends of the earth. During a Sending Celebration Nov. 9 at the Sugarcreek Campus of First Baptist Church Kettering, near Dayton, Ohio, 33 International Mission Board missionaries stood before family, friends and supporters, affirming their obedience to that call. Four of the newly appointed missionaries have connections with Missouri Baptist churches.

Trustees of the IMB appointed the fully supported missionaries who represent 10 states – including two candidates from Ohio – and many Southern Baptist churches committed to sending and sustaining those called by God to go to the mission field.

Senior Pastor Chad Keck welcomed those in attendance, sharing his appreciation for the partnership with Southern Baptist churches to cooperatively send and support missionaries. The Sending Celebration is meeting in conjunction with the State Convention of Baptists in Ohio.

Among those who shared their stories include a couple who answered an unexpected call later in life, a couple who are returning to Albania and to people they could not forget; and a couple who moved from welcoming the nations in Canada to going to Fiji. All of them shared their stories before the Sending Celebration.

Unexpected invitation to go

On Dec. 5, 2025, what seemed like an ordinary FaceTime call became a turning point for Rob Boss.

As he spoke with his daughter, Hannah, during her IMB training, Rob sensed God speaking clearly to his heart: “You can do this too.” The impression was unexpected. After decades of writing, Christian education, seminary teaching and active support of missions, overseas service had never been part of Rob and Stephanie Boss’ plans.

“It wasn’t an audible voice, but it was so clear,” Rob said. “It was Him. It was so kind and so gentle and so encouraging.”

The moment drove him to his knees in surrender. When Stephanie came home later that day, he told her he believed God was calling them to the nations. Her response was immediate.

“Thrilled is the right answer,” she said.

The next day, the couple contacted the IMB and began the application process.

Looking back, the Bosses see the Lord’s hand preparing them long before they realized

where He was leading.

“God brought us together in the summer of 1990 at Glorieta, New Mexico, where we met and married,” Stephanie said during the Sending Celebration.

What followed was years of ministry, teaching, parenting and navigating life’s unexpected turns, which taught them to hold plans loosely and trust God completely.

“We did not have a clue about what life held in front of us,” Stephanie said. “We just knew we wanted to follow the Lord.”

Their calling also continues a family legacy. Rob’s mother served with the IMB in Africa after retirement, helping inspire Hannah’s service in South Korea. Now, three generations of the same family have answered God’s call to the nations.

Rob and Stephanie expressed deep gratitude for their sending church, Wedgwood Baptist Church in Fort Worth, whose strong commitment to missions helped shape their worldview.

“We are excited to go to Colombia and work in theological education,” Rob said from the platform.

Call that never left

For Jonathan and Whitney Wagner, leaving Albania never quieted the call that first led them there.

When the couple returned to the U.S. in 2023 after five and a half years of service, they expected time away might bring clarity about the next chapter. Instead, it revealed something else.

The burden they carried for the Albanian people did not fade. Everywhere they went, they found themselves seeking out Albanian communities, reconnecting with friends and remembering faces attached to the spiritual need they left behind.

That pull persisted despite the hardships that marked their first term. In Albania, the Wagners endured a devastating earthquake, a global pandemic, ministry disappointments and health struggles. Yet what they describe as some of the hardest years of their lives were also among the most meaningful. Through suffering, God deepened their dependence on Him and strengthened their confidence in the calling He had given them.

“We realized that the calling just remained,” Jonathan said. “It never went away for us. God still had the nations on our hearts.”

The Wagners appreciate the support from their sending church, Good Shepherd Baptist in Scott Depot, West Virginia.

“Our church sees the heart that God’s cultivated in us for the nations,” Jonathan said. “Our whole association has come alongside us to pray for us and support us,” Whitney added.

Now, the Wagners are returning to Albania with renewed purpose. Their ministry will focus on strengthening local churches, encouraging pastors and equipping Albanian believers to reach their own people with the gospel. Having already shared life with Albanian families, they see this new season not as a fresh start, but as a continuation.

“We get a second chance,” Jonathan said.

From welcoming the nations to going to them

For seven years, Charlie and Lesley Harris ministered in one of North America’s most diverse mission fields without ever leaving Canada. In the Greater Toronto Area, their church welcomed immigrants, refugees and international neighbors from around the world. On any given Sunday, it felt, as Charlie described it, like “Revelation 7:9, just people from every nation, tribe and tongue.”

There, they built relationships, taught English classes and walked alongside new believers from a variety of religious and cultural backgrounds. Through countless conversations around dinner tables, in living rooms and over cups of coffee, they watched God draw people to Himself. Those experiences gave them a deeper understanding of God’s heart for the nations and the cost many people pay to follow Christ.

Yet as the ministry grew, so did unexpected restlessness.

“We started having this holy discontentment,” Charlie said.

What began as a question about the future gradually became a clear conviction. God was leading them to go to the nations themselves.

The response was immediate. For Lesley, the moment felt like a continuation of a calling she first sensed as a child. For both, it was another opportunity to place their lives in God’s hands and trust His direction.

“Now we’re called to the Pacific Islands, to provide theological training, equip local leaders and share the gospel with unreached people groups,” Lesley said during the Sending Celebration.

As they prepare to serve overseas, with the support of their sending church, First Baptist of Pickens, South Carolina, the Harrises carry with them lessons learned from years of relational discipleship and a conviction that sustains every sacrifice. In Lesley’s words, “Jesus is enough.”

Continued support takes all Southern Baptists

IMB President Paul Chitwood challenged those attending the Sending Celebration to celebrate and support the missionaries. He praised Ohio Baptists for their faithful partnership in missions, noting their record Cooperative Program giving and emphasizing that such generosity directly supports missionaries around the world.

“The most important work in the universe is ensuring that lost people hear the gospel and have the opportunity to trust Christ,” Chitwood said. “While the world faces many problems, humanity’s greatest problem is separation from God because of sin, a problem that extends into eternity. The only solution is the gospel of Jesus Christ, whose death and resurrection make salvation available to all who repent and believe.”

Tracing God’s “missionary heart” throughout Scripture, from Abraham to the Great Commission and Revelation’s vision of a multitude from every nation, tribe, people and language worshiping before the throne, Chitwood emphasized that God is gathering a “global bride for His Son.”

He urged believers to join this mission through praying, giving, going and sending. “The newly commissioned missionaries have answered God’s call to take the gospel to the nations, but they do not go alone,” he said.

At the close of the event, Chitwood led a prayer time for the missionaries, inviting friends and family to gather around the missionaries and ask God to lead them on their journeys.

The next Sending Celebration will be Jan. 27, 2027, at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia.

Chris Doyle writes for the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving of Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.