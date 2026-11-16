Most Southern Baptist churches confident about future, but issues loom

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (Lifeway Research) — Most Southern Baptist congregations are stable and confident about their future. However, warning signs exist about reaching the next generation and the weight carried by an aging and often bivocational pastorate.

Lifeway Research conducted a general study of Southern Baptist churches as part of the larger Faith Communities Today (FACT) study that examines congregational life across the U.S. in various denominations and religious groups.

“The FACT study provides a lot of general descriptors of local congregations. Southern Baptist responses help us understand the number of congregations with certain characteristics and the variety of approaches to ministry used,” said Scott McConnell, executive director of Lifeway Research.

Church stability

Almost 9 in 10 churches (86%) say their congregation’s future is at least OK, including 27% that say they are thriving and should continue that way.

But some are worried. Around 1 in 8 (12%) say they are doing OK, but the future is very uncertain. Half as many (6%) say they are currently struggling, but the future clearly looks better. The same percentage (6%) say they are struggling and that is likely to continue. One in 50 Southern Baptist congregations (2%) are not sure they’ll survive much longer.

Almost 7 in 10 churches (68%) describe their financial health as good or excellent. That is similar to their description for 2020 (65%), but more churches now say their finances are excellent (29% v. 17%).

Most recently, almost 3 in 4 (72%) had a positive net income. Around 1 in 7 (14%) say their total income was basically equal to their total expenses. One in 7 (14%) say they were at a net loss in their most recent fiscal year.

Churches affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) enjoy relative peace and didn’t face much conflict over the congregation’s response to COVID-19 or other social and political issues.

Specifically on COVID response, 33% say they didn’t have any conflict, 27% very mild conflict and 14% mild. One in 10 (10%) say they had moderate conflict. Few endured severe conflict, including 3% somewhat severe, 1% severe and 1% very severe.

One change brought about by the pandemic will likely be permanent for most Southern Baptist congregations — streaming worship services.

Only 24% say they held online or virtual worship in 2019. Today, 62% say they hold online or virtual worship services. Among those streaming their worship services, 80% believe they will still be doing so in five years, 5% say they won’t and 15% aren’t sure. Churches estimate 3% of their regularly participating adults attend online because they live too far away.

Currently, 25% of churches say the level of social and political tension, excluding COVID-19, within their congregation is nonexistent, up from 19% in 2020. Around 2 in 5 (39%) say it is relatively low, and 27% report average tension. Few are facing moderately high (7%) or very high (1%) levels.

Peek behind the pulpit

Most congregations are led by a single pastor, many of whom are working an additional job away from the church.

Most Southern Baptist congregations (56%) have a single pastor on staff with no assistant or associate pastors. Three in 10 (30%) say they have a senior pastor and one or more other pastors.

Few SBC churches (4%) say they have two or more pastors sharing leadership equally. Some say they have an interim or transitional pastor (2%), are between pastors (1%) or are lay led with no formal pastors (1%). Another 5% say none of those descriptions apply to their situation.

Still, most (59%) say their staffing is just about right for the needs of the congregation. A third (35%) say they have less than they need, with 7% saying they have much less than what’s needed. Few (6%) have more staffing than their church needs. Today, more Southern Baptist churches feel they are understaffed compared to five years ago (35% v. 29%).

“The number of paid staff typically tracks with church size. Larger churches have more paid staff,” said McConnell. “Staffing levels can be uncomfortable for a church when more work is expected of staff than their current staffing level allows. Staffing adaptations at single-pastor churches include hiring bivocational pastors or retirement-age pastors.”

Among those Southern Baptist congregations with one pastor or a senior pastor, 90% say that person is paid. Two in 3 (64%) say the pastor works full time at that church, while 36% work part time.

Two in 5 (42%) say the sole or senior pastor has other paid employment outside that church. Among those bivocational pastors, 2 in 3 (64%) say they have outside employment because they needed to work another job. A third (33%) work another job by choice. Few (3%) are assigned bivocational work by their denomination.

Most bivocational pastors (53%) work at least 40 hours a week at their non-church job. On average, they work 32 hours a week outside of the congregation.

Overall, most pastors rate themselves as healthy across a variety of characteristics. On a scale of 0 to 10, with 0 being poor and 10 being excellent, the average pastor gives themself at least a 7 across the board: physical health (7.30), mental health (8.19), spiritual health (8.20), relational health (8.15) and financial health (7.16).

Additionally, most pastors at Southern Baptist churches are older, with an average age of 56. Three in 10 (30%) are 65 and older, and 28% are 55 to 64. Another 21% are 45 to 54 years old. Just 22% are 44 or younger.

Next generation

Not only are the pulpits graying, so are the pews of Southern Baptist congregations. Senior adults, 65 and older, make up 32% of the average Southern Baptist congregation. Middle-aged adults, 35 to 64, are another 31%. Young adults, 18 to 34, are 16%. Youth, 13 to 17, are 9%, while children, birth to 12, are 13%.

More than a third (36%) say their church has no activities or programs for youth. Only 33% say they have those and they are given a lot of emphasis. Another third (32%) have youth programs but give them only some emphasis.

Even fewer prioritize young adult activities or programs. More than 2 in 5 (44%) have nothing for that age group. Few (16%) say they have those programs and they receive significant emphasis, while 40% have activities with limited emphasis.

Congregations place more emphasis on senior adult programs than on those for young adults. A third (34%) don’t have any. Almost a quarter (22%) have them with a lot of emphasis, while 44% have them with some emphasis.

“It can be easy for a church to reason that their adult activities are for adults of all ages. But we often see churches that put intentionality around meeting the needs of a group of people are more effective at meeting their needs,” said McConnell.

Welcoming new people

Southern Baptist churches believe they are welcoming, but many churchgoers aren’t actively engaged in inviting newcomers.

Three in 4 SBC churches (75%) place at least quite a bit of emphasis on talking about one’s faith with those who aren’t part of the congregation, including 39% that emphasize it a lot.

More than 4 in 5 (84%) agree their congregation is actively looking for new members. The same percentage (84%) say their church is good at incorporating new people.

Despite those broad levels of agreement, there is still room for improvement. Just more than a third (37%) strongly agree they are actively looking for new members, and 29% strongly agree their church is good at incorporating those who are new.

Many churches indicate their members could do more to recruit new attendees. Only 29% say their regularly participating adults are involved at least quite a bit with bringing in new people, including just 5% who say they are involved a lot.

“Southern Baptists have always been evangelistic, so it is not surprising that so many are actively seeking new people to join their church,” said McConnell. “However, fewer Southern Baptist pastors describe their congregations as willing to make changes to meet new challenges, and such changes may be needed in many churches to reach this generation.”

Worship services

When asked about potential descriptors of their worship services, Southern Baptist churches are most likely to say primary services are reverent and least likely to say they are formal.

More than 2 in 3 (68%) describe their worship services as reverent. Only 1% say that doesn’t fit at all. Almost as many (65%) say services are thought-provoking, while 4% say not at all. Around half (47%) have informal services, while 6% completely disagree.

Three in 10 Southern Baptist churches (29%) say contemporary describes their services well or very well, but 18% say that doesn’t fit their worship at all. One in 5 (20%) would call worship services at their church innovative; 17% say not at all.

Few (12%) say their worship services are formal ritual or liturgy, while 46% say that’s not at all what happens at their congregation. A recent Lifeway Research study found 75% of Protestant churchgoers are satisfied with the amount of liturgy in their church’s worship services, but 13% would like more. Younger churchgoers are the most likely to prefer more liturgy.

In terms of instruments, guitars and worship bands are now more common than organs and choirs for Southern Baptists on Sunday mornings. Almost 2 in 3 (62%) say they include guitars at all in their worship services, while just 24% say the same for organs.

They are more split on who’s leading the worship. Around half (49%) say their worship services include a worship band at some point, while 51% say they never do. More than 2 in 5 (43%) incorporate a choir, but 57% say that’s not part of their worship at all.

Church technology

In addition to streaming their worship services, most Southern Baptist churches also incorporate other technology into their regular rhythms.

Almost 3 in 5 say they use Facebook (59%) and video projection in their worship services (59%) weekly. Only 11% never use Facebook, and 26% never use video projection. Half of churches (51%) turn to texting or other messaging apps weekly, while 16% never use them.

Two in 5 (39%) say they use email at least weekly, but 1 in 5 (21%) never do. A third (35%) use a website each week, while 28% don’t use it at all.

For other technologies, more churches don’t use them at all than use them regularly. Around a quarter (26%) regularly use another social media platform besides Facebook, but almost half (47%) don’t use other social media at all.

More than a third of Southern Baptist churches (37%) say they use online giving weekly, but 47% never use it. Among churches that have online giving, the median church receives 20% of its giving that way, while 15% of participants use it.

Few churches use an e-newsletter (15%) or online meetings like Zoom (12%) weekly. Only 6% of Southern Baptist congregations use generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT weekly, while 3 in 4 (74%) never do.

Other congregational information

Most Southern Baptist churches (81%) meet in a building they own. Fewer say they rent (11%), use a space for free (3%), meet in a denomination-owned facility (1%) or have other arrangements (3%).

Among those in free or rented spaces, a third (34%) say the space belongs to another congregation. Fewer meet in a school (12%), storefront (7%), home (6%) or an auditorium or theater (5%). Another third (36%) have a different type of space.

The median seating capacity of the gathering place for a Southern Baptist church’s primary service is 150. The median congregation fills only 38% of its seating capacity in a typical week.

For the most part, those coming each weekend live close to the building. Churches estimate 72% of regular participants live within 15 minutes of the church.

For more information, view the complete report and visit LifewayResearch.com.

Aaron Earls is the senior writer for Lifeway Research.

Methodology

The online survey of congregations affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) was conducted in 2025 with invitations being made through multiple methods. Southern Baptist Sample: Lifeway Research invited a random sample of congregations in the SBC to complete the survey. Invitations were emailed to the pastor email or the congregation email if no pastor email was available. Large Church Sample: Scott Thumma and Warren Bird invited large churches (including some SBC congregations) to complete the survey for reporting on an oversample of megachurches. Random Protestant Sample: Faith Communities Today invited a random sample of Protestant churches to complete the survey. Some of these identified their church as SBC. Each survey was completed by the senior pastor or someone they designated to complete it. The survey was only offered and completed in English, which may impact questions related to ethnicity. Responses were weighted by church size to more accurately reflect the population. The sample is 1,044 surveys with varying numbers of respondents for different questions. The sample provides 95% confidence that the sampling error does not exceed plus or minus 3.4%. Margins of error are higher in subgroups and questions only answered by subgroups.