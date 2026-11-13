Missouri DR responds to Connecticut flooding

BRIDGEPORT/FAIRFIELD, Conn. – When historic flooding hit parts of Connecticut in mid-September, teams from throughout the country answered the call to meet the needs of homeowners, both physically and spiritually. One of these teams was comprised mostly of Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) volunteers from the “Show Me State,” who lived by the state motto by demonstrating the love of Christ to those in need.

According to MODR team leader (Blue Hat) Richard Brummitt, a multi-state call was sent out shortly after torrential rains flooded Bridgeport and Fairfield, Conn. Many of these homeowners had not recovered from flooding that occurred weeks just prior to this event.

“I received the MODR-wide email alert about the potential call-out,” Brummitt recalled. “A couple of days later, I received a call for Blue Hats (MODR ministry team leaders). After talking with my wife and seeking the Lord’s direction, I volunteered to recruit a team to go to Bridgeport, Conn., from Oct. 10–18.”

Nine volunteers were enlisted: six from Clay Platte and Blue River Associations, in the Kansas City area; one from Huntsville, one from St. Louis, and one from Virginia (a former Clay Platte member). Upon arriving in Connecticut, the team was assigned to serve a family in the Bridgeport/Fairfield area. Because their home was in a low-lying area, their home had been flooded by both events. In addition, their 10-year-old (wheelchair bound due to Spina Bifida) required additional assistance. As a result, the family was forced to take shelter at a hotel … an expense not covered by insurance.

The weather cooperated the entire time, allowing the teams to assist a total of 12 families. Most of the teams’ time was spent doing demolition to prepare the homes for reconstruction. Among the jobs completed by the teams were taking down all mold-contaminated drywall, paneling and insulation, then spraying all exposed surfaces with a hospital-grade disinfectant. The team was also able to salvage some materials that could be reused by the owners. “Their homes had not been completely rehabilitated when the flash flood hit the area the second time in mid-September” Brummitt added. “Fortunately, all of the families had prepared well for our arrival, by removing most of their wet, damaged possessions.”

While in Bridgeport, a few Missouri DR volunteers also served teams from Virginia and Connecticut, providing meals, as well as laundry and shower facilities. Among those who answered the call to share God’s love was Guy Hinton, who said this was his first time ever in Connecticut.

Speaking of his experience, Hinton said, “God taught me to be more attentive to listening to both the homeowners and our teammates.”

Team member Shariann Kessinger said this was also her first deployment to Connecticut since becoming an MODR volunteer in 2005. As well as being a trained chaplain, Kessinger has experience in most areas of service, including team leader.

“Call-outs remind me God’s hand is very active in our lives,” she said. “He opens doors only He can. Among the many blessings of volunteering is the privilege of gifting homeowners with Bibles,” Kessinger added. “Each family is presented with a Bible which has been signed by team members after finishing work on their home.”

“I’ve been going on call-outs for more than 25 years,” Brummitt added. “Over the years, we have had a few families who refused to accept our Bibles, but no one has refused our offer to pray with them. While we were in Connecticut, we were blessed when a homeowner actually prayed for us before we moved on to help the next family,” he shared.

Having been on callouts in numerous states, Dan Freeze was originally scheduled to replace Brummitt as Blue Hat the following week. Unfortunately, Freeze had to return home due to a death in the family, while Alan Isgrig took his place as Blue Hat for a new Missouri team.

Isgrig said that as soon as he arrived on Oct. 8, his team joined in the flood clean-up. Two of those days were spent cleaning out the basement of a couple with different religious backgrounds. The wife was Filipino and Catholic; the husband was Jewish and a French chef. Between the two of them, the crew was served “exquisite meals.”

Along with meeting the couple’s physical needs, volunteers shared the love of Jesus. Although neither of them accepted God’s gift of grace, the seed was planted.

Long-time MODR volunteer, Linda Hill said she was first deployed in 2017 when she was 70 years old. Now almost 80 years old, Hill has been deployed 30 times, saying that she goes whenever the need arises and she can schedule time for it. Hill doesn’t shy away from hard work either, having served in all areas of ministry, including shower/laundry, mud-out/flood recovery, chainsaw, assessing, mass feeding, and rebuilds.

Like her fellow MODR volunteers, Hill seeks to serve God by serving others, declaring, “I hope that when it comes my time to go, the Lord finds me doing His work.”