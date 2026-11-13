Around the world in 80 years: A legacy of faithfulness at the Missouri Baptist Foundation

It started, for me, with a coaster. This year, for you, it may start with a balloon.

On a warm day in the Baptist Building, I went looking for something to protect my desk from the water ring left by a glass of ice water. The coaster I found happened to be one the Missouri Baptist Foundation gave away in 2001. It read, “Celebrating 55 Years of Service.” I stopped and smiled. I turned 55 this year, so the number caught my attention. But more than that, it reminded me that milestones matter.

This year marks 80 years of service to Missouri Baptists. To celebrate this anniversary, our MBC annual meeting booth featured a giant hot-air balloon inspired by our theme, “Around the World in 80 Years.” The theme draws from Jules Verne’s classic Around the World in Eighty Days. By God’s grace, Missouri Baptists have been “around the world” for 80 years, not because MBF has traveled everywhere, but because faithful stewardship has helped send, support, build, lend, give, and bless far beyond what anyone could have imagined in 1946.

On June 28, 1946, at the annual meeting of the Missouri Baptist Convention, the creation of the Missouri Baptist Foundation was formally approved. Later that year, the Missouri Baptist General Association transferred an initial investment of $80,201.49 from three accounts and provided an annual operating budget of $3,000 to begin the work.

Eighty years later, what began with a modest investment has grown into more than $260 million in assets under management. But the real story is not the size of the balance sheet. The real story is what God has done through the faithfulness of His people.

Across eight decades, MBF has had the privilege of walking alongside churches, associations, ministries, and individual Missouri Baptists as they steward resources for Kingdom purposes. We have sat with pastors thinking about how their church could meet the needs of a growing community and helped families consider estate gifts, endowments, and planned giving decisions that will continue to bless churches and ministries long after they are home with the Lord.

While the ways we serve continue to grow and evolve, our mission remains the same: Mobilize financial resources to empower Missouri churches, institutions, and families to advance the Gospel.

As we look toward the future, that commitment remains at the center of who we are. We believe stewardship is not a transaction but a partnership. Churches, ministries, and families need trusted partners who understand their mission, share their values, and walk alongside them through important decisions. That conviction is shaping how we organize our team and serve those we work with. Our focus is simple: to build stronger relationships, provide practical guidance, and help Missouri Baptists steward resources with a long-term Kingdom perspective.

Whether the conversation involves a building project, a stewardship initiative, investments, estate planning, or preparing for future ministry needs, our desire is to come alongside Missouri Baptists as trusted partners, helping align resources with ministry and stewardship with mission.

We are also highlighting a special 18-month term investment* at 4.75% for churches and individuals. Beyond providing a strong fixed-rate option, these deposits help fund loans for churches across Missouri, allowing one act of faithful stewardship to support and strengthen another church’s ministry.

For 80 years, Missouri Baptists have trusted the Foundation to walk alongside them in stewardship and ministry. By God’s grace, we are ready for the next 80 years, continuing to walk alongside Missouri Baptists as trusted partners in stewardship, ministry, and Kingdom impact.

*This is not an offer to sell or solicit securities. This offering is made solely by our Offering Circular. All rates presented as annual percentage rate (APR) and subject to change. Qualifications apply; only available to Missouri residents.