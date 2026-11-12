MBTS announces two-track DMin structure

KANSAS CITY (MBTS) – Midwestern Seminary is announcing two distinct dissertation pathways within its Doctor of Ministry (DMin) program, offering greater clarity for prospective students while maintaining the same curriculum, credit hours, tuition, and anticipated time to completion.

“The Doctor of Ministry program has long equipped pastors and ministry leaders for greater faithfulness and effectiveness in ministry,” said President Jason K. Allen. “These dissertation pathways build upon that legacy by providing greater flexibility while preserving the world-class academic training with real-world ministry application that define Midwestern Seminary’s DMin program.”

The structure includes an Applied Ministry Track and a Strategic Ministry Track, each designed to help ministry leaders pursue doctoral work that best fits their ministry context and goals.

While both tracks lead to the same degree, they differ in the type of dissertation project students complete.

“The difference is that the Applied Ministry Track is an implemented project with measured ‘before’ and ‘after’ results, whereas the Strategic Ministry Track is an extensive strategizing exercise that has a highly detailed plan as its final work-product, combined with heightened expectations regarding the content of each chapter in terms of argumentative rigor and extent of bibliographical engagement,” Madsen said.

Two Pathways for Ministry Contexts and Goals

The Applied Ministry Track is for students seeking to address an immediate need within their ministry setting through the implementation of a ministry project.

“An implemented project is ideal for DMin students who wish to address an immediate need in their ministry settings and would like to carry that project forward under the close supervision of practical ministry experts,” Madsen said.

Rustin Umstattd, assistant dean of doctoral studies, explained that Applied Ministry Track dissertations are centered on equipping ministries to address specific challenges or opportunities.

“The Applied Ministry Track is ideal for students who are wanting to implement an equipping model in their dissertation,” Umstattd said. “This type of dissertation is geared toward the student identifying a weakness, opportunity, or challenge in their ministry setting and devising a program that will equip the target audience to meet the challenge or overcome the weakness. These dissertations typically involve a strong teaching or training component that equips the church members to accomplish a specific task, such as increase evangelism.”

A core component of the Applied Ministry Track is the evaluation of the project’s effectiveness through measurable outcomes, Umstattd went on to note.

“To demonstrate meaningful outcomes in an Applied Ministry Track, the student would show how his training has equipped his people with the knowledge and skills needed to accomplish the specific ministry task that his dissertation was addressing,” Umstattd said. “For example, if the project was equipping church members to effectively share the gospel with a specific people group, the outcomes would show that the members understand the people group’s culture and that they have engaged in evangelism to this group by the end of the training.”

The Strategic Ministry Track, by contrast, focuses on the creation of a comprehensive ministry strategy rather than implementation during the dissertation process.

“The Strategic Ministry Track is more focused on developing a robust strategy to address a challenge, need, or opportunity in a ministry setting,” Umstattd said. “These dissertations will rely on a more robust research model with less emphasis upon implementing the strategy. The strategic ministry dissertation will focus on the creation of a strategy and not on the strategies implementation.”

Madsen said this pathway may be especially beneficial for students whose ministries require a longer period of planning before implementation.

“The Strategic Ministry Track is ideal for DMin students who have a longer span of time available between planning for change and bringing that change about,” Madsen stated.

Shared Curriculum, Common Rigor

Though the dissertation models differ, Madsen and Umstattd emphasized that both tracks maintain the same academic standards.

“Since the curriculum that leads to the dissertation has not been changed, the two tracks are comparable by implication up to that point,” Madsen said. “The difference is in the type of dissertation that the student aspires to produce.”

He explained that the Applied Ministry Track “is implemented and measured” and “devotes more of its contact time to leadership and logistical responsiveness,” while the Strategic Ministry Track “foresees a longer dissertation that deals more specifically with the problem to be addressed, the rationale for addressing that problem, the secondary literature devoted to the same kind of problem, and justification given for the plan that the DMin candidate foresees.”

Umstattd noted that students are not locked into one track at the beginning of the program.

“These tracks only become critical when a student enters Dissertation Seminar,” Umstattd said. “Nevertheless, the sooner a student can lock in on a dissertation topic the better they will do in writing the dissertation.”

He also emphasized that the two pathways are available across the seminary’s professional doctoral offerings.

As prospective students consider which pathway best suits their ministry goals, Madsen encouraged them to think carefully about both their ministry needs and their personal strengths.

“The question of which track is better for a student should be decided by asking two more specific ones,” he said. “First, how urgent is it—or how beneficial would it be—for the DMin candidate to implement the kinds of changes that his dissertation anticipates? Second, what kind of research and effort will be most satisfying to the DMin candidate, taking into consideration his interests, strengths, weaknesses, and present ministry circumstances?”

“Answering these two questions would in effect answer the larger question about the kind of dissertation that the student should aspire to produce,” Madsen continued.

Those interested in the DMin program can learn more about the Applied Ministry Track, Strategic Ministry Track, and available concentrations by visiting mbts.edu/dmin-tracks.