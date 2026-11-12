Making biblical sense of the midterm elections

The 2026 midterm elections can only be described as a landslide. The Democratic party overwhelmingly defeated Republican candidates and policy initiatives in nearly every battleground. The Senate, House of Representatives, and key governor seats shifted to the Democratic party.

Perhaps most concerning is the outcome of two constitutional amendments—Amendment 3 and 6. While the approval of Amendment 6 is problematic in its own right, the rejection of Amendment 3 devastatingly upheld protection of abortion through birth. Missouri Baptists recently urged our churches to vote in favor of Amendment 3 when we unanimously affirmed a resolution at the most recent Missouri Baptist Convention saying: “[the MBC] strongly supports the 2026 Constitutional Amendment 3 with the language put forth by the duly elected legislators of Missouri to change the Missouri Constitution back to one that values and cherishes life from the moment of conception.”

For Missouri Christians, the 2026 midterms have left us feeling confused, unsettled, and disturbed. Many of us are asking the same question—“How should I think biblically about the midterms?”

1. Biblical lament

Failure to pass Amendment 3 will result in more children dying in the womb. This heartbreaking reality should lead Christians to the Lord in grief and lament. One-third of the Psalms and an entire book of the Bible (Lamentations) is devoted to lament, proving to us how necessary lament is in the Christian life. As Christians, we call out to God (Psalm 13:1-2), plead for His forgiveness and mercy upon our nation (Nehemiah 9:16-17), and seek His lovingkindness (Lamentations 3:22-24). While the Gospel is still our hope, Christians should rightly respond to the midterms with lament.

2. Biblical perspective

The midterms remind us that the law of the land matters greatly and elections have consequences. But Christians also remember that laws and elections can’t save souls. Christians desire the good of their community through the legislative process, but the church’s goal has never been primarily political. Christians vote, run for office, and engage in the cultural marketplace of ideas, yet we remember the Gospel is paramount to our mission. We are more interested in the stirring of baptismal waters than riding political waves. We are determined to prioritize the Gospel above all else (1 Corinthians 2:2). Politics have earthly consequences, but the Gospel has eternal consequences. Christian, never forget it’s the Gospel that changes hearts, not politics.

3. Biblical action

Some of us might be tempted to inaction following the midterms. However, the recent results should motivate Christians to greater biblical faithfulness. Our task is unchanging and remains unfinished. We are called to pray for our elected officials (1 Timothy 2:1-2). We are called to not shy away from politics but to give a defense for our biblical beliefs (1 Peter 3:15). We are called to engage in our civic duty and vote at every opportunity. And we guard ourselves against despair that debilitates us from doing the work entrusted by God. Christian, commit to doing your work well without complaining, to fight fear with truth, to love your spouse and children well, and to invest in the church where God has planted you.

4. Biblical hope

Most importantly, we remember our God is sovereign. The sweet balm for the hurting Christian heart is the certainty that our resurrected Savior sits victoriously on His throne. Regardless of policy or candidate outcome, we know that God causes all things to happen for His glory and our good (Ephesians 1:11; Romans 8:28). Our hope after the midterms is the same as before—God is on His throne, He is good and merciful, and our salvation is eternally secure in Jesus Christ.

Perhaps the best way for Christians to think of the 2026 midterms is to remember an old hymn by William Cowper, “God moves in a mysterious way, his wonders to perform. He plants his footsteps in the sea and rides upon the storm. Deep in the dark and hidden mines, with never-failing skill, he fashions all his bright designs and works his sovereign will.”