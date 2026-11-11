MBU trustees approve Doctor of Nursing Practice, Bachelor of Social Work programs

ST. LOUIS (MBU) — The Missouri Baptist University board of trustees approved two new academic programs — the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and the Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) — during its fall meeting.

The new programs represent the continued expansion of MBU’s academic offerings in health care and human services, reflecting the University’s commitment to preparing graduates to meet evolving workforce needs while serving individuals and communities with professional excellence and compassion.

“The addition of our Doctor of Nursing Practice and Bachelor of Social Work programs reflects Missouri Baptist University’s enduring commitment to Christ-centered education and our strategic vision for preparing graduates to make a meaningful difference in the world,” said MBU President Dr. Keith Ross. “Both nursing and social work are vocations grounded in service, compassion and faith, equipping our students to serve others with excellence and purpose. These programs embody MBU’s mission to develop leaders who transform lives through their professional calling and Christian faith.”

The Doctor of Nursing Practice program will build upon MBU’s existing undergraduate and graduate nursing offerings, providing an advanced educational pathway for nurses seeking to expand their clinical expertise and leadership capabilities.

The program’s approval also comes as MBU prepares to open the new Pillsbury Wainwright Academic & Welcome Center in January 2027. The 25,000-square-foot facility will bring the Mary Pillsbury School of Nursing back to MBU’s main campus while providing new classroom space for the Robert W. Plaster College of Business & Entrepreneurship and a dedicated Welcome Center for prospective students and their families. The building represents a significant investment in the University’s academic programs and the student experience.

“The approval of the Doctor of Nursing Practice program reflects our commitment to supporting nurses throughout their professional journey,” said Dr. Amber Heimberger, dean of the College of Science & Health and founding dean of the Mary Pillsbury School of Nursing. “Building on the excellence of our undergraduate and graduate nursing programs, the DNP will prepare nurse leaders who are equipped to improve patient care, strengthen health systems and address the changing needs of today’s health care environment.”

The Bachelor of Social Work program will expand opportunities for students pursuing careers dedicated to supporting individuals, families and communities. Grounded in MBU’s Christian mission, the program will emphasize professional preparation, ethical practice and compassionate service.

“In a world where so many are facing hardship, isolation, and uncertainty, the need for compassionate, courageous social workers has never felt more personal,” said Kanisha Moye, associate dean of the School of Social Work and the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “At Missouri Baptist University, our Christian mission calls us to see the worth in every person and to recognize that service is more than what we do — it is an expression of who we are and what we value. Through our Bachelor of Social Work program, we hope to prepare professionals who bring both skill and heart to their work, understanding that sometimes the greatest difference we make begins with simply showing up for another human being.”

Upon approval from the Higher Learning Commission, the fully online DNP program will begin in the fall 2027 semester. The fully online BSW program is pending approval by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) and is scheduled to begin in fall 2028.

In other business: