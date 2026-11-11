‘Facing a task unfinished’ to go and make Him known

I love this time of year. I love it not simply for the cooler weather, and not simply because the holiday season is approaching (the Christmas season, especially, excites me). But I love it because, at this festive time of year, Southern Baptist churches across the nation take time to emphasize the global mission that God has called His people to fulfill: “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations” (Matt 28:19, CSB).

On Nov. 29-Dec. 6, Southern Baptists will observe their annual Week of Prayer for International Missions. As we approach this season of prayer, I hope and pray that God will revive our passion to see His name glorified among the nations, that He will renew our love for people from across the globe and our desire to see them know and love our Lord and Savior.

On a practical level, this season of prayer challenges me to find ways that I can remind myself daily of God’s own heart for the nations and of our obligation and privilege as Christians to make disciples around the globe. Here are some habits that I’ve found helpful in my own life and that I hope you’ll find helpful too:

1.) Read Scripture with an awareness of God’s heart for the nations. The Bible’s teaching on missions doesn’t begin and end with the Great Commission of Matthew 28. Rather, it is founded on God’s own nature. After all, He is a missionary God, who sent His only begotten Son into the world to seek and save the lost. God’s desire to bless the nations runs like a golden thread throughout the pages of Scripture—from God’s promise that all nations will be blessed through Abraham in Gen 12:3, to the blessed, heavenly worship of people from every “nation, tribe, people, and language” in Rev 7:9-10.

2.) Make your prayer for missions specific. Across the globe, the harvest is plentiful, and Christ has called us to pray that God send laborers into the harvest field (Matt 9:35-38). Adopt a missionary, a people group, or a region of the world that you can learn about and pray for on a regular basis. If you adopt a missionary family to pray for, go the extra step and connect with them. See if there is any way you can support them. Also, while personal prayer is important, be sure to ask your family and other church members to join you in praying. Let’s stir one another up to pray.

3.) Read books, watch videos and listen to podcasts that will help you learn about missions and about people from around the world. Read about missions (Begin with Robin Dale Hadaway’s A Survey of World Missions). Read about world religions (See Pat Zukeran’s World Religions: Through A Christian Worldview). Read classic and captivating missionary biographies, like Bill Wallace of China (by Jesse Fletcher) and To the Golden Shore: The Life of Adoniram Judson (by Courtney Anderson). Also, take a look at the series by Geoff and Janet Benge, “Christian Heroes: Then & Now.” This is a great series for both children and adults alike.

4.) As you read or watch the news, do so with a map nearby and with a Kingdom perspective. For example, on Oct. 20, Christian Daily International reported that the use of Bible apps have spiked by 72% in Zimbabwe. Can you easily locate Zimbabwe on the map? What do you know about the country? As you hear the news, take the opportunity to learn . . . and to pray.

5.) Study another language. Don’t worry about becoming fluent. Just enjoy learning how people from other nations around the globe beautifully speak with one another. You may find that your ears perk up next time you hear people speaking another language. You’ll ask yourself, “What language is that? Where are they from? . . . Do they know Jesus?”

6.) Take advantage of the resources available in print and online. If you’re on Facebook, “like” and “follow” the International Mission Board’s page. Check out the resources on their website, www.imb.org. You’ll find resources there that will guide you to pray for missions throughout the year.

7.) Go on a short-term mission trip. Nothing will enliven your heart for the nations like seeing the way God is at work in people’s lives in another country.

8.) Look for the nations in your own community. People from around the globe live in Missouri and across the United States. International students live on most college campuses. Invite them to dinner, get to know them, introduce them to your family, and find out if there are any practical ways you can serve them. Ask them about their cultures and beliefs, and respectfully tell them about your own. Find trustworthy ministries in your area that work with refugees, and ask how you can help.

9.) Both in private and corporate worship, lift up songs that call for God’s praise among the nations. John Piper once said, “Missions exists because worship doesn’t.” In other words, the goal of missions is to lead people to know and worship the One true God who sent His Son to redeem them. Many hymns (as well as many biblical psalms) emphasize God’s heart for the nations, and modern hymn writers Keith and Kristyn Getty have beautifully recorded several of them. I conclude with the first stanza from one of these hymns:

“Facing a task unfinished

that drives us to our knees,

a need that, undiminished,

rebukes our slothful ease,

we who rejoice to know Thee

renew before Thy throne

the solemn pledge we owe Thee

to go and make Thee known.”

As Southern Baptists join to pray for global missions, Nov. 29-Dec. 6, let us all renew our solemn pledge to go and make Christ known among the nations.