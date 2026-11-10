The power of the gospel in a culture of death

Once upon a time, there was a culture that did not value the sanctity and dignity of human life. In fact, government sanctioned murders took place regularly. Those who carried out the brutality were highly trained and ruthless, showing no mercy, no grace, and no compassion.

The culture was, for the most part, godless.

They certainly had symbols and remembrances of God. There were large buildings dedicated to God, and there were even men who spoke about God, teaching a plethora of rules and regulations supposedly intended to please God. In reality, though, most were very far from God – most were lost and perishing.

On one occasion, the people of this culture had an opportunity to free an innocent man. In fact, the man had served and loved – even healed – those who were vulnerable, weak, sick, and dying. He had done no wrong, but he evidently offended those in power. Even the governor’s wife knew the man was innocent, but the people of this twisted culture shouted for him to be killed. And, not just killed – but humiliated and tortured by being hung on a cross to die.

No one seemed to value the sanctity and dignity of human life.

It was in this very context, among these very people, in this very culture, that the innocent man who was crucified, defeated death and began a movement – a mission – that continues to this very day!

In a godless culture, the gospel of Jesus Christ – crucified, buried, resurrected, and ascended – was proclaimed with absolute boldness and confidence. Hearts were convicted, people repented, new believers were baptized, churches were planted, and the New Testament era took shape. Thousands responded to the gospel message and trusted Jesus as the Messiah.

Recently, through our political process, many Missouri Baptists desired to amend our state’s constitution to protect the unborn, protect children, protect women, and protect families. Our fellow Missourians – our culture – rejected those protections, choosing instead a culture of death.

Sadly, within hours of Amendment 3 being defeated, a video surfaced on social media showing women joyfully cheering and celebrating abortion – celebrating the death of the unborn. My mind immediately went back to the crowd in the first century – the crowd cheering for Barabbas – the crowd shouting to kill the innocent.

Whether we like it or not, our culture rejects the sanctity and dignity of human life.

Missouri Baptists will continue fighting, using all means possible to rescue the unborn from abortion, but my ultimate hope has never been in legislation. My hope is that the same Jesus who started a massive movement within a sinful and godless culture, will do the same in Missouri and beyond.

My prayer is that, even if abortion remains widely available, expectant mothers choose life because they’re following Jesus and being loved and discipled by a local church. I pray for abortion clinics to close due to a lack of business. I pray for those who operate abortion clinics to repent and follow Jesus.

I also pray for the church. May we never depend on legislation to accomplish what only God can do. May we always trust in the sufficiency of the gospel – the power of the gospel – to change the hearts and minds of the perishing. And, may we prioritize serving and ministering to those potentially seeking an abortion, pointing them lovingly towards Jesus.