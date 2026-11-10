More than 1,000 find faith globally through Missouri Baptist mission efforts

JEFFERSON CITY – More than 1,000 men and women from across the globe have come to faith in Christ this year through the work of Missouri Baptist churches partnering with the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Missions Mobilization Team.

In 2026, the Missions Mobilization Team helped MBC church members serve globally in 12 nations, including Ukraine, Nepal, Togo, Kenya, Liberia, Senegal, Zambia, Albania, Malawi, Guinea, and the Dominican Republic.

The MBC also partnered with Bethlehem Christian Academy and the Nations Initiative during these global mission efforts this year.

“A total of 120 Missouri Baptists were connected to international mission fields this year, including 29 pastors who received scholarships to help them obey Jesus’ command to go to the ends of the earth,” Martin Winslow, MBC team leader for Missions Mobilization, told The Pathway.

Missouri Baptists, he added, trained more than 300 international pastors. They “fed the poor, strengthened the weak, and encouraged the saints.” Through a partnership with School to the Nations, Missouri Baptists showed the evangelistic HOPE Film, leading 921 people to profess faith in Christ.

Of course, the Missions Mobilization Team has been equally active in helping MBC churches fulfill the Great Commission within Missouri and across the nation.

The MBC Missions Mobilization Team, partnering with Missouri Baptist churches and with One Team International, helped “scholarship many of the 600 students from 35 churches who shared the gospel across St. Louis,” Winslow said. This resulted in 38 people being recorded as professing faith in Christ and being connected with local churches.

The MBC Missions Mobilization Team also partnered with First Baptist Church, O’Fallon. Through their “Engage O’Fallon” initiative, FBC O’Fallon hosted four other Missouri Baptist churches, who visited 1,590 homes and engaged in 262 gospel conversations.

The Missions Mobilization Team also helped 400 Missouri Baptist volunteers from 24 MBC churches to share the gospel to men and women from across the nations who attended the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City this summer. Missouri Baptists distributed gospel tracts and other evangelistic resources to more than 30,000 people.

The Missions Mobilization Team also fostered the MBC’s missions partnerships with the Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Convention and the Montana Southern Baptist Convention. Churches from across Missouri sent 69 mission team members to share the gospel in Wisconsin this year, and they sent 209 mission team members to Montana.

Because of Missouri Baptist giving through the Cooperative Program and the Missouri Missions Offering, Winslow said, “our team was able to financially assist 21 Missouri Baptist pastors as they went to proclaim Christ.”

“In total, we know of 1,004 people who came to faith and were connected with local churches through MBC Missions Mobilization partnerships in 2026,” Winslow said.

He added, “Our goal is to double our outreach as Missouri Baptists in 2027.”