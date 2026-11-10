Despite failure of Amendment 3, Missouri Baptist leaders say fight for life continues, gospel hope remains

JEFFERSON CITY – Despite the failure of Amendment 3 at the voting booth, Missouri Baptist leaders are calling for vigilance in defending the unborn and, ultimately, for faithfulness in declaring the gospel that transforms lives and communities.

On Nov. 3, Missouri voters rejected Amendment 3, which aimed to restore some pro-life protections back into the state Constitution, as well as banning transgender operations for minors. With 95 percent of the state’s precincts reporting at press time, 55.43 percent of Missourians voted “No” on Amendment 3, while 44.57 percent voted “Yes.”

“Missouri Baptists, I’m certainly heartbroken regarding Amendment 3,” Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director Wes Fowler wrote on social after the election results were clear, “but let me remind you that although we were unable to change the Constitution, through the power of the Holy Spirit, hearts and minds can still be changed.

“God is not confused and our mission has not changed,” he added. “The gospel transforms people, so let’s proclaim Christ to the perishing.” (See related comments from Fowler’s latest column here.)

According to Doug Richey, MBC public theology and policy consultant, Missouri Baptists can find reasons for hope even after the loss at the ballot box.

“There’s reason for gratitude even in defeat,” Richey said. “Missouri Baptists woke up on Nov. 4 to a harsh reality. Not only was Amendment 3 defeated, but Amendment 6 is likely to have closed the door to any legislative effort to preserve the lives of the unborn by eradicating abortion.”

Amendment 6 passed on Nov. 3, with 59.92 percent “Yes” votes and 40.08 “No” votes. According to the ballot language, this amendment prohibits “the legislature from repealing or amending a citizen initiative” without approval from 80 percent of both the Missouri House and Senate.

Richey added, “For what are we then grateful? Missouri Baptists were clear in our commitment to champion the sanctity and dignity of life within the womb. Thank you!

“Additionally,” he said, “we should be grateful that we can continue to advance efforts to support pregnancy resource centers as we strive to win the hearts and minds of our neighbors about the right to life.

Despite being “heartbroken” by the voting results, Missouri Right to Life Executive Director Susan Klein, who is also a Missouri Baptist pastor’s wife, told The Pathway, “We will continue to do God’s work and stand for His truth. We know that many lives will be lost through abortion, precious children will be harmed from transgender surgeries, and women will fall prey to the abuse and trickery of the abortion industry.

“But, as Christians, we will work together, and we will continue our work to protect women, children and babies,” she added. “Missouri needs all Christians now more than ever before. We know God is still in charge, and that always gives us hope. … God is not finished, and neither are we.”