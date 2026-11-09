Nearly 200 participate in first collegiate fall retreat in more than two decades

EDITOR’S NOTE: Jerome Stockert serves as collegiate ministries director for the Missouri Baptist Convention.

PURDY – The fall semester is a season of tremendous transition for college students across Missouri. Many are moving to a new city, making new friends, navigating unfamiliar environments, encountering new ideas, and learning to think in new ways. While these experiences can be exciting, they can also be unsettling. For many students, that sense of instability and uncertainty becomes a defining feature of their college years.

Yet it is often in seasons of upheaval that students are most receptive to the hope found in Christ. When everything around them seems to be changing, the message of a Savior who never changes becomes especially compelling.

Anonymous quotes are usually worth ignoring. Occasionally, however, one survives because it puts words to something we instinctively know is true:

“If the world keeps spinning, perhaps the best thing to do is to hold on to something that doesn’t.”

That is precisely the kind of stability the writer of Hebrews had in mind when he described our hope in Christ as “a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul” (Heb. 6:19).

It was this powerful truth that served as the foundation and theme for MBCollegiate’s first statewide Fall Retreat in more than twenty years. For one weekend, college students from across Missouri gathered to be reminded that while campus life, circumstances, and even the future may feel uncertain, the hope we have in Christ remains firm, secure, and unshakable.

Nearly 200 students and campus ministry staff gathered at Camp Barnabas near Purdy, Missouri, to worship, learn, and be reminded that Christ alone is our sure foundation and anchor in a world that is constantly shifting. God used GO Worship to prepare our hearts through music and praise, and Brent Longenecker, MBC’s prayer and evangelism strategist, opened God’s Word as he led us through the truths and promises surrounding Hebrews 6:19.

From Friday evening through Sunday morning, God was at work. Students were encouraged, challenged, and equipped to follow Christ more faithfully on their campuses. New friendships were formed, future leaders were developed, and the gospel was proclaimed. Most importantly, students were reminded that while college years can often feel uncertain and chaotic, Jesus Christ remains the same yesterday, today, and forever.

As everyone packed up and returned to campuses across Missouri, they left with more than memories from a great weekend. They left with a renewed confidence that their hope is anchored in Christ. And because that anchor holds, they can face whatever challenges, opportunities, and changes lie ahead, trusting the One who is forever faithful and worthy of all glory and praise.