Mo. Campers on Mission celebrates 50 years

MOUNT VERNON – Missouri Campers on Mission celebrated 50 years of ministry during its fall rally at the Baptist Hill camp here, Sept. 21-25.

Cheryl Rawlings, who is co-president of the ministry alongside her husband, Jim, was excited that Missouri Campers on Mission was able to honor two charter members, Wilma Grant-Runyon and Jim Reppeto.

During the 50-year celebration service, these charter members spoke about the history of Campers on Mission. A reception followed, and members received commemorative mugs and a calendar.

Now the ministry will move forward and build on its 50-year history. “As we begin year 51,” Rawlings said, “we will continue to build, remodel, sew and craft and, most importantly, ‘share Christ as we go.’”

In a message sent to The Pathway, Missouri Campers on Mission volunteer Linda Barnes shared her excitement about the fall rally.

“In addition to the great blessing of serving others for the Lord, we had the privilege to celebrate the Missouri chapter’s 50th anniversary,” Barnes said. Writing about the ministry, she reflected the servant’s heart that so many Missouri Campers on Mission hold in common: “We all can be doing something and be somewhere working for Him!”

Missouri Campers on Mission is exactly what it sounds like: A fellowship of Christian volunteers—mostly from Missouri Baptist churches—who look for opportunities to share their faith and their love of Jesus by participating in mission projects. They often sleep and live on-site during a project, hence their name.

According to its website, Missouri Campers on Mission serves “Missouri Southern Baptist church camps and entities.” Some members help with building and maintenance projects, while others sew for area ministries or do crafts and woodworking.

Throughout its 50 years of ministry, Missouri Campers on Mission has helped with projects at local congregations— for example, Orla Baptist Church, near Lebanon, in 2019, and Milo Baptist Church in 2021—and at Missouri Baptist campgrounds, like the Gasconade Valley Baptist Association Camp in 2022.

In recent years, Missouri Campers on Missions has served Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU). This spring, 80 Campers helped to renovate one of HLGU’s dorms.

To learn more about Missouri Campers on Mission, visit https://missouricampersonmission.com/.