Missouri Baptist messengers embrace 2033 SBC-wide baptism initiative, approve ‘Plan of Transition’ for Baptist Homes, MBCH

EDITOR’S NOTE: Read more about the MBC annual meeting here.

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – During their 192nd annual meeting, Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) messengers stood to their feet to affirm a Southern Baptist goal to baptize 450,000 men and women across the nation by 2033, which marks 2,000 years since the resurrected Christ spoke the Great Commission (Matt. 28:18-20) to his followers.

In their business session, messengers also approved a request by the Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries (BHHM) to cease operations, as well as a request from the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) to expand its ministry assignment to include senior care.

Coming from 494 churches, 1,183 Missouri Baptist messengers and 297 guests gathered at the St. Charles Convention Center for the meeting here, Oct. 26-27.

‘What if we ask God to help us make a greater impact?’

“Thank you for your generous and selfless investment in the Cooperative Program (CP),” MBC Executive Director Wes Fowler told messengers during his annual address, Oct. 26. The CP is essential, he said, for fueling the MBC’s mission to “help churches transform lives and communities with the gospel.”

During his report, Fowler introduced team leaders and ministry directors from the MBC to speak about what God is doing through the prayers, the labor and the generosity of Missouri Baptists. These Missouri Baptist leaders included Rob Pochek, MBC prayer & evangelism team leader; Martin Winslow, MBC missions mobilization team leader; Jason Zellmer, director of Send Network Missouri; Buddy Funk, MBC church renewal team leader; Lyndsay Cullum, director of MBWomen; and Gaylon Moss, director of Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR).

“The local church is plan A, and there’s no plan B,” Fowler said. “So our mission at the Missouri Baptist Convention is to help churches as they strive to fulfill the Great Commission.”

During his report, Fowler challenged Missouri Baptists to pursue increased baptisms—an effort that can’t ultimately be led by the MBC.

“The convention can’t really lead this initiative. We can explain it. We can promote it, and market it, and emphasize it, and celebrate it. But, hear this, we can’t really lead it. Any type of baptism initiative must be led by the local church.”

Already, Fowler said, Missouri Baptists have much to celebrate: So far this year, churches have reported 7,821 baptisms across the state, and when all reports come in, Missouri Baptists are expected to surpass their 2026 goal of 8,000 baptisms—making 2026 the 6th year of increased baptisms in MBC churches.

But, Fowler asked, “what if we ask God to help us make a greater impact?” He urged Missouri Baptist churches to embrace the Southern Baptist effort to increase baptisms by 7 percent nationally for the next several years—leading to 450,000 baptisms in Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) churches around the nation by 2033.

“There’s no doubt this is a challenging goal,” Fowler said. “But hear this clearly: If God’s presence falls upon us, and if we respond in obedience, I believe God will bless our efforts, and I believe untold numbers will come to Christ and be baptized.

“As we join with others all across the SBC, this will be a multi-year, statewide effort that we’ll promote and track and celebrate,” he added. “It will take significant prayer, intentional outreach, discipleship, and local buy-in from the affiliated churches of the Missouri Baptist Convention.”

As they pursue this goal, Missouri Baptist churches can report baptisms to the convention through the MBC’s app, which can be accessed here: https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/mbc-annual-meeting-app/.

To hear Fowler’s full address to messengers, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/videos/.

‘Plan of Transition’ approved for Baptist Homes, MBCH

During the Tuesday morning business session, Oct. 27, Missouri Baptist messengers approved a request by the BHHM to cease operations, as well as a request from the MBCH to expand its ministry assignment to include senior care. These requests came to the messengers via a recommendation from the MBC Executive Board.

In presenting the recommendation to Missouri Baptist messengers, MBC Executive Board Chairman Wesley Vance noted that the Baptist Homes had “for a myriad of reasons” become “financially insolvent.” Yet, he described how leaders at the MBCH and the Baptists Homes—prompted by the late MBCH president Juston Gates—began early this year to pray about and consider ways that Missouri Baptists could continue their ministry to senior adults.

Therefore, in August, the Baptist Homes and MBCH brought their requests to the MBC Executive Board. In turn, after approving these requests, the Executive Board recommended, during the MBC annual meeting, that messengers approve the proposed “Plan of Transition for Senior Care Ministries,” as requested by the two entities.

In response to the recommendation, some messengers spoke from the convention floor, expressing sorrow over the Baptist Homes’ proposed closure and asking why the Baptist Homes had become insolvent. Nevertheless, the “Plan of Transition for Senior Care Ministries” was overwhelmingly approved by messengers.

Under this “Plan of Transition,” the MBCH has agreed to acquire two facilities that were under the management of The Baptist Homes—namely, its campuses in Ashland and Ozark. As an entity, the Baptist Homes will cease operations. But the MBCH, with its expanded ministry assignment, will continue Missouri Baptist senior care on these two campuses. The other five Baptist Homes campuses—in Adrian, Arcadia Valley, Shelbina, Smithville, and Vandalia—will be sold to a third-party.

Later in the morning, during the Baptist Homes’ annual report, Baptist Homes Interim President Ron Mackey addressed messengers’ decision to approve the “Plan of Transition.”

“First of all, I want to thank you all for the thoughtful and passionate discussion of the measure that was brought before you,” Mackey said. “Let me just say this on behalf of the Baptist Homes—our nearly 400 residents, employees, and our trustees. None of us wanted to be in this position at this moment in time, but we are. And it must be dealt with, and it must be dealt with with courage and with faithfulness. So I thank you for your vote.

“I thank you for the opportunity that this presents to us in these moments, and I pray that we will be worthy of your trust as we move forward,” he added. “Your vote opens the door to a tremendous opportunity for life and the commitment to serving life in our state. It’s an opportunity for Senior Aging Ministries to continue through the MBCH Senior Aging Ministries affiliate. … It’s an opportunity through our godly Christian staff at Ashland and Ozark, to continue to advance the gospel of Christ in those campuses.

“It’s an opportunity on the campuses that are being sold,” he said, “for those godly Christian staff to continue their ministry. It doesn’t have to have a sign that says Baptist Homes on the front of it for Baptist Christians in this state to do ministry to aging seniors.

“And it is an opportunity for you to continue serving as volunteers. If you are serving on one of our campuses, please continue. People need your voice for Christ. … So, if you have been a volunteer, I exhort you, don’t quit. Don’t quit. If you’ve not been a volunteer, I doubly exhort you: get involved. …

“And finally,” Mackey said, “this is an opportunity to speak with a unified voice, advocating, serving, and blessing life from the womb to the tomb. No other state Baptist convention has such a combined voice. It is new, and it is innovative right here in our state. It enables us to enact what James 1:27 exhorts us: ‘Religion that God blesses is to serve the widows and the orphans in their distress, and to keep oneself blameless in the world.'”

To read the MBC Executive Board’s written report and recommendations regarding the Baptist Homes and MBCH, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/documents/.

CP budget, offering goals, 2029 meeting location approved

In other business recommended by the MBC Executive Board, messengers approved a 2027 CP goal of $15.3 million.

They also approved allocation goals for both the 2027 CP budget, as well as for the 2028 CP budget, which has a “forecasted goal” of $15.5 million. Under the approved allocation plan, the CP budget sets aside 5 percent of the total CP giving for “SBC/MBC shared administrative costs.”

From the remaining balance, 36.8 percent is allocated for Missouri Baptist missions and ministries. Additionally, 23.2 percent is allocated for Missouri Baptist entities. The remaining 40 percent is allocated for Southern Baptist Convention missions and ministries. Any CP receipts above the budgetary goal will be split evenly between MBC and SBC ministries.

Other 2027 offering goals approved by the MBC messengers include: $850,000 for the Missouri Missions Offering (for distribution in 2028); $4 million for the Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions; $2.2 million for the Annie Armstrong Offering for North American Missions; and $150,000 for the World Hunger Funds.

Also, messengers approved a recommendation that the 2029 MBC annual meeting take place at the Branson Convention Center in Branson, Mo., Oct. 22-23, 2029.

New slate of MBC officers elected

Missouri Baptist messengers also elected a new slate of Missouri Baptist officers during their meeting. These MBC officers include President Brian Jump, pastor of Forest Park Baptist Church, Joplin, Mo.; First Vice President Buddy Perstrope, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, St. Charles, Mo.; Second Vice President Craig Tanner, executive pastor of Temple Baptist Church, Sullivan, Mo.; and Recording Secretary Clint Satterlee, a lay leader and deacon at First Baptist Church, Clever, Mo.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve Missouri Baptists as President of the Missouri Baptist Convention,” Jump told The Pathway following the annual meeting. “I am especially excited about the opportunity to serve alongside such a strong cabinet of godly and competent men who reflect the diversity of ministry across our state.

“Our cabinet includes lead pastors, an executive pastor, and a layman who faithfully serves as a deacon in his local church. Geographically, these men represent churches in southwest Missouri, southeast Missouri, and the St. Louis metropolitan area. I believe that representation matters. This group not only reflects a broad cross-section of Missouri Baptists and our churches, but also represents the diversity of roles, responsibilities, and spiritual gifts that God uses within the local church to accomplish great ministry. I am grateful for these men, excited about the opportunity to serve alongside them and prayerful about all that God has in store for Missouri Baptists in the days ahead.”

2027 MBC annual meeting

Next year, the MBC annual meeting is scheduled to take place at Second Baptist Church in Springfield, Mo., Oct. 25-26.