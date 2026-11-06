HLGU launches the ‘Missouri Baptist Promise’: $0 Tuition Within Reach for Many Families

Starting Fall 2027, every Missouri Baptist student receives at least half off tuition, and families at every income level are encouraged to find out what they qualify for.

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) — Imagine sending your student to a Christ-centered university and paying nothing in tuition. Starting Fall 2027, the new Missouri Baptist Promise from Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) makes that possible for many Missouri Baptist families!

Under the Promise, every Missouri Baptist student receives at least half off tuition through the Southern Baptist Heritage award, worth $13,235 in 2027–28. For many families, the Promise goes even further. After federal and state grants, it covers the rest of the bill and brings tuition to $0.

Don’t count yourself out! Most Missouri Baptist families earning $60,000 or less will pay $0 in tuition, but $60,000 is not a cutoff. Every family’s situation is different, and household size makes a big difference. A family earning more than $60,000, especially one with several children, may still qualify for $0 tuition or a significant reduction. The only way to know is to check!

“For generations, Missouri Baptist churches have stood behind Hannibal-LaGrange,” said Dr. Robert Matz, president of HLGU. “The Missouri Baptist Promise is our way of saying thank you. We want every Missouri Baptist family to know that a Christ-centered education is within reach, so their students can be shaped and sent for the Kingdom.”

Getting started is simple:

1. Be an active member of a Missouri Baptist church.

2. Apply to HLGU for Fall 2027 or later.

3. File the FAFSA by February 1.

4. Ask your pastor to confirm your church membership.

The Promise is for new, full-time undergraduates in on-campus programs and covers tuition. Our admissions team is ready to walk each family through the details.

Families can learn more and begin the application at https://www.hlg.edu/admissions/the-missouri-baptist-promise/ or contact us at 573-629-3264 or email admissions@hlg.edu.