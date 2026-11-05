Stephens challenges Missouri Baptists to pursue God’s presence

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Houston pastor Jarrett Stephens challenged Missouri Baptists to “pursue the presence of God” during the Tuesday afternoon session of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting, Oct. 27. His message highlighted the theme of the annual meeting: “When God’s Presence Falls.”

Stephens’ message on Psalm 24 focused especially on verse 3, “Who shall ascend the hill of the LORD? And who shall stand in his holy place?” (ESV).

Stephens shared that one day, while praying about the message he would preach the following day, he felt the Lord impressing a truth on his heart: “Take care of the secret place, and I will take care of the sermon.”

Preachers need to pursue the spiritual presence of the Holy God as they preach, Stephens told Missouri Baptist messengers. Similarly, lay leaders need to put their hands out and reach toward God as they teach and serve in Missouri churches.

Stephens described ways that God has been manifested to people in the Bible. He mentioned the cloud, the fire and the the Ark of the Covenant.

He described the pursuit of holiness and stated, “Positional holiness is established at the point of salvation.”

“Practical holiness,” he added, “needs to come every day of our lives as we walk with Christ.”

Stephens quoted revival preacher Leonard Ravenhill, who had inscribed on his tombstone these words: “Are the things you are living for worth Christ dying for?”

“That which we behold is that which we become,” Stephens said. Referring to Isaiah 6, he added, “God is infinitely holy, and He is full of glory.” The word “holy” has the Hebrew word “weight” as it’s root, he said.

In application, Stephens outlined three warnings to believers about holiness:

1. Do not suppress the presence of God.

2. Do not exchange the presence of God for something else.

3. Do not presume the presence of God.

He exhorted Missouri Baptists, “We need to pursue the presence of God. Draw near. Seek His face.”

Stephens is pastor of Champion Forest Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, and he previously served in several staff roles at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. He is a graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Liberty University. He is the author of two books, hosts a weekly podcast for Christian leaders and was introduced as a “girl dad,” as he and his wife, Debbie, have four daughters.

Listen to Stephens’ full message online here: https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/videos/.