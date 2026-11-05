Luncheon fosters Christlikeness among Missouri Baptist women

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Missouri Baptist Women (MBWomen) hosted a luncheon during the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting, Oct. 27. The luncheon featured a panel of ladies discussing the quote by Elizabeth Elliot: “The fact that I am a woman does not make me a different kind of Christian, but the fact that I am a Christian makes me a different kind of woman.”

Lyndsay Cullum, director of MBWomen and pastor’s wife at Brookline Baptist Church, Springfield, Mo., introduced the panel and shared the goal of the discussion.

“We want you to leave encouraged, equipped and to make a friend,” she said.

Other panelists included three members from the MBWomen leadership team: Tara Fowler, wife of Missouri Baptist Convention Executive Director Wes Fowler; Kristin Courtois, pastor’s wife at Abide Church, a church plant in Springfield, Mo.; and Hollie Rathbun, pastor’s wife at Fellowship Church, Lesterville, Mo.

“We’re going to look at Elizabeth’s quote from her book, Let Me Be a Woman,” Fowler said, “in addition to the biblical role in Romans 12:1-2.”

Courtois described her journey of sanctification. “It was a matter of learning God’s character,” she said. “Ephesians 4:22 calls believers to ‘put off your old self’ to imitate Christ in true righteousness and holiness. Learning to be different is a blessing.”

Cullum agreed and cited Colossians 3:17. “We should do all in the name of the Lord Jesus,” she said. “That means above all to love. I need to love my family and children well. We should be known by that love, not like the world.”

Fowler added, “Love is defined in 1 Corinthians. Sometimes it hard to be a woman and not be conformed to the world.” She asked Rathbun about ways that women might be tempted to conform to the world.

“There is no shortage of noise in the world,” Rathbun said. “There is the subtle struggle of overcommitment. Martha is an example of overcommitment. We think doing good must be glorifying God, but it is not necessarily so. We need to evaluate if we are doing this because of people-pleasing, or are we walking in the Spirit?”

Comparison is another danger that Rathbun pointed out. “I’ve heard someone say about a new house that ‘It had a closet to die for.’ The world would ask us for that commitment, but we must ask if it is a holy cause. Is it leading us to or away from Christ?”

The ladies on the panel looked at the section of the verse in Romans 12 of ‘presenting your bodies a living and holy sacrifice, acceptable to God.’

“Finding a peace about something,” Rathbun said, “is not the best. If it is something hard that God wants, you may not find peace about it. Following Christ’s example in Matthew 26 is right. Prayer to identify if it is the world or the Spirit is important.”

Cullum said, “God transforms minds and hearts. Titus 2 was important for me; it helped me see that it was important to be a teacher and a keeper of the home. God is sovereign over all things, and what He has for us—whether good or bad—He is using for His glory.”

Fowler added, “What I did defined who I was. Doing good things was my identity, but now my spiritual disciplines have increased.”

Rathbun agreed, “Spiritual disciplines are vital for spiritual health. Instead of just adding to the end of the day, they must be a priority. Otherwise, they don’t get done. Worship, prayer and Bible study must be planned.”

Cullum added, “Serving the local church well makes spiritual disciplines vital. We need to meditate on Scripture and pray. We need this to do the good work He has for us. We need to spend time at the feet of Jesus so that He spills out of us in all conversations.”

The luncheon program ended with each table discussing the essence of Elliot’s entire quote: “The fact that I am a woman does not make me a different kind of Christian, but the fact that I am a Christian makes me a different kind of woman. For I have accepted God’s idea of me, and my whole life is an offering back to Him of all that I am and all that He wants me to be.”