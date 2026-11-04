Resound Late Night offers three paths toward healthier churches

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – More than 100 pastors and leaders gathered here after the evening session of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting, Oct. 26, to explore three ways their churches might engage to become healthier in their gospel work.

The late-night panel discussion was hosted by the MBC’s Resound Network, and played off of 1 Corinthians 16:9: “for a wide door for effective work has opened to me….” The evening highlighted three “doors” a congregation might walk through: helping other churches, planting churches, and being on mission.

Matt Chandler, Church Planting Integration Specialist for the MBC, led the discussion. Other panel members included Bob Ingle, Church Renewal East Region Strategist; Jason Zellmer, Director of Send Network Missouri; and Martin Winslow, Missions Mobilization Team Leader. Buddy Funk, leader for the MBC’s Church Renewal team, welcomed Missouri Baptists to the Resound Late Night.

Ingle spoke on ways churches can partner together to build each other up in ministry, resulting in both churches becoming more effective in growing the Kingdom.

“If you’ve been in a struggling church, it’s almost as if they’ve lost the ability to believe that anything can be done,” he said. “Some of what we have to do as churches helping hurting churches is, we almost have to believe for them as we walk with them. The first step they need is not a strategy, it’s not a new plan; they need to know somebody cares. When they realize there’s a church that cares about them so much, all of a sudden, hope is restored. And what I found is that when they help, the church that has strength, shares their strength. They don’t get weaker. They actually get stronger.”

Zellmer advocated for more churches planting more churches.

“Not only is church planting the greatest means that we have for reaching lostness, but also it is the greatest tool that we have for renewal of the existing church,” he said. “I could give you story after story of the way that I see this happening across Missouri.”

Zellmer said congregations involved in church planting, supporting a church planter or sending out families, are renewed because they’re get excited about the mission of God and what they can be a part of.

Winslow approached things from a missions perspective, urging churches to intentionally choose to go beyond their neighborhood with the gospel.

“Mission mobilization is about linking arms in communities—not just in Missouri, but state-to-state and internationally,” he said. “If you want to go to Montana with us, we can connect you with a local church there. There’s only 91 churches across Montana. There’s a great need for church planting there and for gospel engagement. We want to get you into a community and continue to go back to those communities.

“If you say yes to Jesus, and you say yes to the Great Commission,” Winslow said, “Jesus will get you there.”

Learn more about the MBC’s Church Renewal Team and Resound Network, visit https://mobaptist.org/church-renewal/ and https://resoundnetwork.com/.