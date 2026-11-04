Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference focuses on abiding with God

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Before the business and votes of the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting began, hundreds of pastors gathered in St. Charles, Mo., for the 2026 Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference, Oct. 26. During the conference, Missouri Baptists were edified and encouraged to deepen their intimacy with God and His Word.

Tommy Schmitt

Tommy Schmitt is senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Gray Summit, Mo.

He preached from Colossians 3:12-17: “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God. And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

“You and I are not defined by platform, by church attendance or reputation,” Schmitt said. “Our identity does not rest on reputation or YouTube numbers, or even by the Annual Church Profile; we have an identify which is secure in Christ, which is far more fundamental and worthy and good than all of our ministry.”

Schmitt said it is all too easy for Christians – including pastors – to forget that we must continue to be shaped by Christ and must daily put on a radical dependence on Christ.

“We don’t simply preach Christ, we pursue Christ,” he said. “And in Christ, we have everything we need.”

Brad Delaughter

Brad Delaughter serves as lead pastor of the First Baptist Church of DeSoto, Mo. He also serves as a hospital chaplain and an adjunct professor for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

He preached from the words of Jesus in Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to Me, all of you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. All of you, take up My yoke and learn from Me, because I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for yourselves. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.’”

“Pastor, I know you’re weary,” Delaughter said. “You have a job that never ends, and Sunday is always coming. When we come to abide in Jesus, He gives us true, meaningful and lasting rest.”

Jesus’ promised rest is more than a vacation from the grind and trials of ministry, he added. It is personal, intentional, and gentle.

“Jesus calls you and me to learn from Him – learn how in His deepest and darkest times He ran to the Father for strength, power and refreshment,” Delaughter said. “It has never been our ministry; it belongs to Jesus.”

Martin Winslow

Martin Winslow is the team leader of the Missions Mobilization Group for the Missouri Baptist Convention. He is co-founder and president of The Nations Initiative, a non-profit organization that strengthens the global church through training leaders globally to plant healthy churches.

Winslow drew from Mark 3:1-6 in his sermon: “Now He entered the synagogue again, and a man was there who had a paralyzed hand. In order to accuse Him, they were watching Him closely to see whether He would heal him on the Sabbath. He told the man with the paralyzed hand, ‘Stand before us.’ Then He said to them, ‘Is it lawful on the Sabbath to do what is good or to do what is evil, to save life or to kill?’ But they were silent. After looking around at them with anger and sorrow at the hardness of their hearts, He told the man, ‘Stretch out your hand.’ So he stretched it out, and his hand was restored. Immediately the Pharisees went out and started plotting with the Herodians against Him, how they might destroy Him.”

“If we miss the heart of Jesus, then we’re going to miss the man who needs the gospel,” he said.

The Pharisees were deeply committed to their religion, Winslow said, but they missed both the man of Jesus and the man who was in need of a miracle.

“In the grind of ministry we can forget the people in front of us who need the touch of Jesus,” he said.

But even worse, Winslow said, the pharisees missed the very Messiah who was standing in front of them.

“They didn’t understand His heart,” he said. “As you get busy… don’t miss the Master.”

Rob Gion

Rob Gion is an ordained Southern Baptist pastor, national speaker/teacher, and published author. He leads “What Is Intimacy?”, a parachurch ministry, and out of this ministry has authored Redefining Intimacy: Developing Intimate Relationships with God and Others.

He brought a message on Matthew 7:21-23: “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord!’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of My Father in heaven. On that day many will say to Me, ‘Lord, Lord, didn’t we prophesy in Your name, drive out demons in Your name, and do many miracles in Your name?’ Then I will announce to them, ‘I never knew you! Depart from Me, you lawbreakers!’”

Gion said, “There is nothing more important than an intimate relationship with Christ.”

He spent much of his time in verse 23 around the phrase, “I never knew you.” The passage, he said, emphasized that Jesus must know us, not the other way around. Further, the root of “to know” is about much more than casual acquaintance or intellectual knowledge.

“Jesus wants to know you in a deep, intimate way,” Gion said. He noted that from Genesis through the New Testament the word for know means more than head knowledge, but also sexual intimacy. Thus the “never knew you” from verse 23 cannot mean Jesus lacks awareness of anyone, but that they lack a intimate, deep, and all-encompassing relationship with Him, echoing the biblical comparison of the Church as the bride, and Christ as the bridegroom.

“Are you in a marriage relationship with the Kings of Kings and Lord of Lords, where you know He knows you?” Gion asked.

Listen to the messages from each of the Pastors’ Conference speakers here: https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/videos/.