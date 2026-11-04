MBC messengers, guests, exhibitors build ministry connections during annual meeting

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Hundreds of men, women and children browsed the hallways and exhibit hall of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting, Oct. 26-27. They enjoyed each other’s camaraderie, picked up “swag” from booths and learned about dozens of ministries represented in the exhibit hall.

The Pathway spoke with several MBC messengers, guests and exhibitors who attended the annual meeting, and photographers from The Pathway and from the MBC Communications Team visually captured their interactions in the hallways and vendor booths at the St. Charles Convention Center:

• Carol Jemes, wife of a Director of Missions Bradley Jemes from the Laclede County Baptist Association, had never attended an MBC annual meeting before. She was impressed that the annual meeting offered so many good outlets for churches to learn about Southern Baptist work in Missouri and around the globe.

• Pastor Fred Barker of Olney Baptist Church in Silex, Mo., said he liked the messages from the Missouri Baptist pastor’s conference, Oct. 26. He serves a small country church, but he also is a Christian counselor in New Melle, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis. Similarly, Walter Griffen, interim pastor of Hartford Baptist Church, Unionville, Mo., said that he enjoyed the Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference. He also said he appreciates the Cooperative Program and the Missouri Baptist ministries that support pastors and churches. “We are better together than individually,” he said.

• Beverly Campbell of First Baptist Church, Owensville, Mo., was ready to observe the business sessions of the MBC, but with a sense of heaviness of heart. She is on the board of the Baptist Homes and Healthcare Ministries, which is being dissolved. Campbell said the board members are grieving at the thought of the upcoming sale of several of the care centers and the transfer of two of them to the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH). She said it was very hard to make the decision to recommend the sale and transfers. However, she is positive about the future of the Missouri Baptist senior adult ministry that will continue at the Ozark and Ashland campuses under the management of the MBCH.

• The Montana Baptist booth was distinctive as almost all their reps were wearing cowboy hats and boots. Steve Fowler, an associational missionary and the Missouri-Montana partnership coordinator, said he’s encouraged that Missouri Baptists are sending teams up to help them. “The Missouri partnership has been invaluable to us,” he said. Pastors in Montana are able to take vacations and get rest when MBC volunteers come up to serve them for a week or so at a time. The Montana Baptists are making new efforts to get established in ministries among Native Americans in Montana. The Lame Deer Church, on the Cheyenne reservation, provides free water to the community, he said. People come to get water jugs filled, and the pastor shares Christ with them. The church baptized seven recently, and they have four others have recently made professions of faith.

• Director of Missions John Mohler, from the Harrison Baptist Association in Bethany, Mo., enjoyed looking at a motorcycle at the Baptist Biker’s Fellowship booth. He is a biker, and he travels up to the Sturgis biker rally in South Dakota some years to help share Jesus.

• At the International Mission Board booth, one missionary couple (names withheld for security purposes) greeted Missouri Baptists and shared about their work in West Africa, where they have served 20 years. They said they feel well cared for and love being in the region. Less than two-tenths of a percent of the population of the region are considered evangelical Christians. Another couple shared about their work in South Asia. Both couples agreed that there is much work to do, and they appreciate the support Southern Baptist churches from across Missouri and around the nation.

• Sherri Wirt represented the Joni and Friends Ministry, an organization that helps churches and individuals with disability ministry. Wirt is the wife of a pastor in St. Louis and has two children with Level 1 Autism. She said she sees a growing interest in churches offering ministry to the disabled and special needs population. “It used to be, ‘Look we have a handicap ramp,’” she said. But now many churches offer classes and accommodations for those with mental and physical challenges. “God calls us to reach people for Jesus, but we have to remove the barriers.”

• The NAMB booth was busy as staffers and church planters visited with one another. Jason Zellmer, the director of SEND Missouri, said they are excited to partner with the MBC to help churches plant churches across the state. SEND Missouri is currently working to roll out discipleship pathway conferences, which will be taught in several locations around the state. There are 61 NAMB endorsed church planters currently working in Missouri, Zellmer said. That is double the number from four years ago. Many churches are in process of supporting new church plants. They also work with the MBC’s Resound Network to replant churches.