“When God’s Presence Falls, so do all the walls,” Smith tells Missouri Baptists

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Preaching at the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting here, Oct. 27, Robert Smith, Jr., professor of divinity at Beeson Divinity School of Samford University, elaborated on the meeting’s theme, “When God’s Presence Falls.” He based his message on Acts 8:26-39.

“When God’s Presence Falls, so do all the walls,” he said. “This is a miniaturized fulfilling of the Great Commission that is recorded in Acts 1:8. The gospel was preached in Jerusalem at Pentecost, but when the persecution started the gospel was scattered as the believers were scattered.”

Smith explained with his focus passage that the Spirit sent Philip to speak to the Ethiopian eunuch, enabling the gospel to extend the gospel to the uttermost parts of the earth.

“The Ethiopian was on his way back,” Smith said. “It fulfills John’s ‘Kodak moment’ of the future: ‘a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and before the Lamb.’”

Smith emphasized the importance of the scattering the seed of the gospel, and he highlighted our part in this gospel work. “Philip preached Jesus,” he said. “They were reading Isaiah, but the Bible is a HIM book. It is all about Him. We are to point to Jesus regardless of our job. If you are a baker, point to Him being the Bread of Life. A doctor? Point to the Great Physician. And if you are sanitation technician, seek the Son of Man to turn junk into treasure in earthly vessels.”

“Philip preached in Samaria,” Smith said, continuing the biblical story. “In Acts 8:12, we see the wall of exclusion come down. When God’s Presence Falls, so do all the walls. Jesus set the example by going through Samaria to keep an appointment with a woman who didn’t have it on her calendar.”

Smith pointed out that a lot happens between chapters 8 and 9 in Acts. “Saul is persecuting the church and prohibiting preaching, and in chapter nine he becomes the preacher; in chapter 8 he disallows the Spirit, and in chapter 9 the Spirit is on him; in chapter 8 he is giving orders, and in 9 he is taking orders.”

“Don’t give up on anybody,” Smith said. “Love lifted me, and God can bring about chapter 9 for anybody. We don’t condone sin, but we deal in compassion.”

The next wall to fall with God’s Prescence is the wall of separation or racism. “The Spirit told Philip, the olive-skinned Jew, to get into the chariot with the Black man,” Smith said. “In verse 29, Philip was told to join the chariot, to sit alongside the Eunuch because togetherness is needed for reconciliation. One Jesus is enough. One gospel that brings us through the reflected glory of God. He is the Head of the church, the groom with the interracial bride.”

Classism is the next wall to fall according. “In these verses, you see the Eunuch who had a good job. He was entrusted with the money of Candace, the queen of Ethiopia. He was being driven in a chariot reading from an expensive scroll, and then we have our poor walking preacher. They sit together, and that is how it should be in the church. No favoritism. The gospel will disallow favoritism, and there will be no classes in heaven.”

The final wall that will fall with God’s Presence is Bible Illiteracy. “Philip asked if the eunuch understood what he was reading. The Eunuch was literate, but not Bible literate. Today many are tone deaf, like in the days of Josiah. Readers must use the Scripture. They must understand what it means. The response should be what happened on the road to Emmaus. The learning turned into a burning and a yearning to tell.”

Smith completed his message by looking at the evaluation of churches. “Philip had a growing church, and when he was told to head south, maybe he thought he was in for a promotion,” Smith said. “But God measures a church by how we preach the gospel. Even a community of two hundred people caring for others and preaching a mega-gospel, that’s a mega-church.”

“There is no sweeter name,” Smith finished, lifting high the name of Jesus. “It is a name I love to hear, O how I love Jesus because He first loved me. Crown Him Lord of all.”

Smith’s book, Doctrine That Dances (2008), won both Preaching Magazine’s and Preaching.com’s Book of the Year Award and was later named one of the 25 most influential preaching books of the past 25 years. He is the 2017 E.K. Bailey Expository Preaching Conference Living Legend and received Southern’s Findley B. Edge Award for Teaching Excellence.