Vance tells MBC to watch for God’s presence to fall

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – During his presidential address at the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting here, Oct. 26, outgoing MBC President Wesley Vance called on Missouri Baptists to urgently prepare for the glory of the Lord to descend upon the state.

“We live in a culture in decline,” he said. “What was once considered perverse is flagrantly celebrated. From the Boot Heel to Kirksville, from West County to West Plains, it skips no town, and it spares no street. But we are not pessimists . . . We are men and women of faith who see through the eyes of Jesus what our communities, state and churches need: They need the fire of God to fall fresh upon them.”

Vance is the executive pastor of Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield, Mo. He preached from 2 Chronicles 7:1-4. That passage describes God’s fire falling from heaven after King Solomon prays and makes sacrifices during the dedication of the Jerusalem temple. In this passage, the glory of the Lord filled the temple, and the people of Israel “bowed down with their faces to the ground on the pavement and worshiped and gave thanks to the Lord, saying, ‘For He is good, for His steadfast love endures forever.’”

Like Solomon, Missouri Baptists must be people of prayer, Vance said.

“Solomon prays with the confidence that the Lord is going to respond,” he said. “He prays as if his prayers have already been answered…. Our problem is the pastor’s prayer room. We have left the vacancy sign out hanging.”

But when the Lord answers and His presence falls, Vance said, he handles what man cannot hold and ignites what man cannot light.

“Churches are set on fire and communities are transformed,” he said.

Vance continued that prayer must be accompanied by repentance of sin as the Lord breaks what mere man cannot bend.

“When God’s presence falls, it puts proud people on the pavement, he said. “Sin makes you stand up—and stand tall. It builds the ego up and hardens your heart. You and I can’t bend a man who’s standing tall in sin.”

But most importantly, the Lord’s presence is faithful, Vance said.

“Even when the people were grumbling, He was faithful to love them,” he said. “When the people were walking around Jericho waiting for the walls to fall, He took those down because He was faithful to love them. When they were looking for their Boaz, He was faithful to love them. Even when they were stupid in selecting Saul, He was faithful to love them. Today, He is faithful to love you. In that hospital room, He is faithful to love you. In that budget shortfall, He is faithful to love you. In that moment when you didn’t know if you could preach another Sunday, He is faithful to love you.”

And beyond that, it’s all for His glory, Vance said.

“When we realize this, He does something deep in our souls that we could not do,” he said. “He stirs up praise. Praise for His goodness, praise for His mercy, praise for His salvation, praise that He saw us in our sins, praise for what He has done in our lives.”