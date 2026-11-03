Adjusting to a life of retirement

EDITOR’S NOTE: Richard Nations is a retired minister and freelance writer, living in White Hall, Ill. He regularly contributes articles to The Pathway and has served in associational and state convention ministry in Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.

I retired last year. I had been preparing and looking forward to it for several years. I thought I would like it. I envisioned freedom to travel, guest preaching most Sundays and just enjoying newfound freedom.

But I will be honest, at first I was miserable. It took several months to adjust. About six to nine months in, I just decided I needed to shift my attitude, find some things to do and move forward with the rest of my life. God wasn’t finished with me yet, and I needed to make myself available for Him to use me.

I had a good run of ministry. I committed to serving in ministry at age 16 while in high school. My north Missouri home church, First Baptist, Winigan, licensed and ordained me to ministry. I served as a youth minister and pastor for 15 years. I went through Baptist colleges and seminary. Denominational service extended a call to me at age 37, and I ministered in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois.

At my full Social Security retirement age of 67, I announced my retirement—after 50 years of service. Now what? GuideStone Financial Resources and Social Security will provide a regular payday, but there must be more than financial security to life.

I am blessed that The Pathway gives me the opportunity to write feature stories, and I do some contract editing for LifeWay Christian Resources. Every now and then I am asked to be a guest preacher. My health isn’t what it should be so I am limited in my mobility. I still love to preach and write.

But I am trying to adjust to my new way of life. Here are some things that I think are working to make retirement a great season of life.

• My local church: While a director of missions, I really did not engage that much with the church where my wife, Rachel, and I are members. Most Sundays I was usually out preaching in or visiting churches in the association. But now I am more free to volunteer, and our pastor has asked me to lead the Wednesday night Bible study and prayer time. I love seeing the life-change occurring in some of the newer members of our church who engage in our discipleship study.

• Health: I used to joke at all the medication advertisements shown during the evening news. But with both me and my wife experiencing health problems (mobility for me and a third reoccurrence of cancer for her), we now pay close attention to health matters. Our insurance provides for a YMCA and fitness center membership where we swim and work out. We watch what we eat much more now. It is amazing how much time we spend with doctor visits now.

• Pursuing our passions: A granddaughter in St. Louis, whom we adore, children in two states and a dog who sincerely believes we are his best friend and playmate take up a good chunk of our time.

• Part-time ministry: I really thought I would preach about every Sunday in retirement. It’s averaged more like once a month. Sometimes I go a few months between engagements. But I’ve been freelance writing and editing for many years now, and I have ramped that up with several media outlets (The Pathway, The Baptist Paper/TAB Media and LifeWay Christian Resources). My mornings spent at my local coffee shop in a big leather chair, a dark roast coffee and my iPad give me joy as I interview people on the phone and then tell their stories.

Someday the Lord will call me home. I hope to have made my life count for something. I am glad He has been able to take a shy kid from north Missouri and use me for His glory. I’m not done yet. So in this final season of life, I am looking forward to talking to many of you on the phone and then telling your story.