Missouri Baptist speak out for Amendment 3, against sports betting

ST. CHARLES – Messengers to the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting here affirmed three resolutions, Oct. 27. All three resolutions passed with no visible “nay” votes. The full text of the resolutions is available on the MBC website here.

‘Supporting Compassion and Care for Women, Children, Babies (Born and Unborn) and Families of Missouri’

Coming just days before Missouri heads to the polls to vote on Amendment 3, which decides whether to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution along with barring transgender surgeries for minors, Missouri Baptist messengers expressed their support for women, for both born and pre-born children, and for Amendment 3.

The resolution notes that “children, from the moment of conception, are a blessing and heritage from the Lord” and that Missourians have repeatedly chosen “through their duly elected representatives in the legislative and executive bodies, to establish state laws that defend families in various ways, some of which have protected innocent life in the womb, protected women from the immense harm of abortion, and protected innocent children from damaging transgender surgeries and hormonal treatments that would have changed their God-given gender.”

The resolution emphasizes that Missouri Baptists “will continue to speak in support of saving all those we can now and to continue our effort to save all babies, children, moms and families. We do this work through our faith and commitment to be a voice and example of Christ’s love through our churches now and over the last 50+ years.”

The MBC “strongly supports the 2026 Constitutional Amendment 3 with the language put forth by the duly elected legislators of Missouri to change the Missouri Constitution back to one that values and cherishes life from the moment of conception,” the resolution states.

It concludes with a reminder that Missouri Baptists should “continue our work in love and compassion through our churches in communities across Missouri to reach out in a Christlike manner to share Christ with women and families in need and work with our legislators to protect and nurture all families as defined by God.”

‘On Affirming the Southern Baptist Convention’s Resolution on Sports Betting’

This resolution echoes a resolution from the June 2026 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting. It warns “the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil,” while “condemning sports betting in all its forms.”

It highlights that the rapid expansion of legalized sports betting in Missouri and across the country continues “to exploit young adults, the poor, and those prone to addiction, bringing harm to individuals, families, and communities.” It calls sports betting “incompatible with biblical principles of stewardship, work, and integrity,” and encourages churches to teach biblically about gambling and to offer compassionate support and counseling to those struggling with gambling addiction.

‘Courtesy Resolution to Express Appreciation’

As is tradition, messengers voted to thank the organization and hospitality of the St. Charles Convention Center, as well as St. Louis Metro Baptist Association and all those who made the annual meeting possible.