IMB seeks teachers, healthcare workers, business professionals to serve as missionaries

by Chris Doyle/IMB

RICHMOND, Va. (IMB) – When most Southern Baptists think of missionaries, they often picture church planters and evangelists. But leaders with the International Mission Board say some of the greatest needs today are for professionals whose work happens behind the scenes.

IMB leaders report that critical roles such as teachers, healthcare workers, counselors, accountants, logistics specialists and member care personnel are helping advance the Great Commission in ways many churches never see.

Doreen Baker, IMB director of TCK (third culture kid or missionary kid) education, sees a constant need for education professionals.

Teachers are needed in international schools, which cover a variety of global educational entities, and in other settings to provide for missionary kids and their educational needs.

“Teachers are significant in that not only are they providing instruction for students, but they are an integral part of the core missionary task,” Baker said. “We also have great needs for consultants to support our families on the field with their children’s education in many ways.”

Baker previously served 25 years teaching in Asia and experienced how education creates access to missions where traditional pathways may be limited.

Scott Ray, IMB senior director of global deployment, noted that many missionary positions go unfilled simply because they fall outside traditional perceptions of missionary service. He said professional skills can provide both practical ministry support and access to countries where traditional missionary visas are difficult to obtain. Opportunities exist for finance professionals, veterinarians, medical workers, Send Relief personnel and others.

Healthcare remains one of the most strategic areas in demand. Tom Hicks, IMB director of global health strategies, said many medical professionals have the wrong perception about mission work.

“We do have an issue where people will select out because they don’t think that what they do is useful on the mission field,” he said.

In reality, Hicks said many areas across the globe are increasingly seeking family medicine physicians, internists, pediatricians, pediatric nurse practitioners, OB providers, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists and lactation consultants.

The need is especially significant in sub-Saharan Africa, where young populations create a growing demand for pediatric care. Healthcare professionals also provide a unique advantage in countries that restrict missionary activity.

“Missionaries with a vocational value, like healthcare missionaries, have opportunities to go places that others can’t go,” Hicks said.

Another often-overlooked ministry is member care, which focuses on the spiritual, emotional, mental and relational health of IMB missionaries. Chris Martin is the IMB director of global member care.

“Member care missionaries stand alongside those missionaries that are thought of traditionally as church planters or evangelists and support them,” Martin said.

Many who serve in these roles come from counseling backgrounds and help missionaries navigate stress, conflict, grief and other challenges that can affect long-term ministry effectiveness. Martin compares their role to Aaron and Hur in Exodus 19, holding up Moses’ arms during battle, strengthening those serving on the front lines.

For Ray, the broader message is that missions is no longer limited to a handful of ministry occupations.

As a former businessman who entered missions without prior missionary experience, Ray believes people can grow into missionary service through training, mentoring and field experience.

His encouragement to Southern Baptists is simple: whatever their profession, seek an opportunity in global missions.

“There’s always room for everybody on the field,” Ray said. “If they are in a Southern Baptist church, they have a spot on the field right now.”

For more information on different roles in missions, visit imb.org/get-involved.

Chris Doyle writes for the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving of Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.