The ‘gospel’ of Latter-day Saints

This is the fourth in a series of articles designed to help Missouri Baptists engage LDS neighbors in respectful gospel conversations.

As Paul noted of the “super apostles” who deceived the church at Corinth, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proclaims “another Jesus … a different Spirit … a different gospel” (2 Cor. 11:4).

In previous columns, we examined the counterfeit Jesus and different Spirit of Mormonism. Now, we turn our attention to the “different gospel” of the LDS Church.

It’s important to note that Latter-day Saints sincerely believe their gospel is the fullness of Christ’s gospel, not a corruption of it. With that acknowledgment, we should know that Mormons teach two types of salvation: general and individual.

General, or unconditional, salvation is offered to all by grace. It essentially means resurrection, or the restoration of the immortality Adam lost in the Fall. This applies to all people universally. Everyone will be saved from physical death – that is, resurrected – by God’s grace through the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus. However, general salvation has limits. After resurrection, all people are judged according to their works and receive their places in one of three kingdoms: telestial, terrestrial, or celestial. The only exceptions are the “sons of perdition,” or those who receive a full witness of the LDS gospel and then utterly reject it; they are resurrected, judged, and cast into outer darkness.

So, where and how a person spends eternity – his or her degree of glory – depends on works and ordinances, which lead to the second type of salvation: individual, or conditional.

Individual salvation comes by grace coupled with gospel obedience, and aims at receiving an inheritance in the celestial kingdom of God – the highest experience of eternal life that features three levels, with the highest being “exaltation,” or godhood.

Individual salvation is the focus of LDS life and requires faith; repentance; baptism; receipt of the Holy Ghost; worship attendance; tithing; obedience to the Word of Wisdom (a strict moral code); temple work, including endowments, and the sealing of marriages and families for eternity; and righteous living until death (mortal probation).

Read more: MBC releases two resources on Mormonism

Importantly, LDS doctrine extends the opportunity for individual salvation beyond the grave. Since baptism, the gift of the Holy Ghost, endowments, and marriage and family sealing are earthly ordinances, Latter-day Saints perform these ordinances vicariously for the dead in their temples.

That’s why temples are so important to Mormons, and why ancestry matters – so that faithful Latter-day Saints can carry out these vital temple works on behalf of relatives who died before being able to complete them.

In so doing, faithful living Mormons may advance their deceased relatives beyond the telestial and terrestrial kingdoms in the coming resurrection. LDS theology distinguishes between two areas of the spirit world for the deceased: paradise, for faithful Latter-day Saints awaiting resurrection; and spirit prison, for everyone else, including those who may yet accept the LDS gospel. Those in spirit prison are evangelized and, to advance, must willingly receive the temple works done on their behalf.

Three kingdoms of glory

The LDS Church teaches that all people are resurrected and, at the final judgment, assigned to one of three kingdoms of glory.

The telestial kingdom (glory of the stars) is the lowest of the three. Its inhabitants are those who rejected the LDS gospel, as well as murderers, liars, sorcerers, adulterers, and whoremongers – the wicked people of Earth. Despite its lowly rank, the glory granted to telestial inhabitants surpasses all mortal understanding. There, the Holy Ghost and inhabitants of the terrestrial kingdom minister to them, but neither Elohim nor Jesus makes an appearance.

The terrestrial kingdom (glory of the moon) welcomes those who received a testimony of Christ in spirit prison after having rejected it on Earth. These are honorable people blinded by man’s craftiness, and thus they failed to be valiant in their testimonies about Jesus. Those in this kingdom receive the presence of Jesus, but not of Heavenly Father (Elohim).

The celestial kingdom (glory of the sun) is the highest of the three kingdoms. Those in this kingdom dwell forever in the presence of Elohim and Jesus. It’s the place prepared for those who received the testimony of Jesus (the LDS gospel) and were made perfect through his atonement.

Within the celestial kingdom are three degrees. To be exalted in the highest degree and continue eternally in family relationships, one must enter the new and everlasting covenant of marriage and remain true to that covenant. This highest degree – called exaltation – is where LDS teaching says the faithful become gods, presiding over their own worlds and spirit children.

Outer darkness is reserved for Lucifer, his angels, and the “sons of perdition.” It’s described as a place beyond the comforting influence of the Spirit of God. There, sons of perdition become demons and are shut out from the presence of God to remain with the father of lies in misery forever.

Summarizing: In LDS theology, all people are resurrected one day. The resurrection is a free, unconditional gift of the Atonement with no exceptions. What differs enormously – based on one’s life choices – is the kind of resurrected body received and the eternal destiny that follows it.

A different gospel

The LDS gospel is “a different gospel” (2 Cor. 11:4) because it adds works to God’s gift of salvation and subtracts from the sufficiency of Christ’s finished work on the cross. Further, it offers a second chance for salvation beyond the grave, when Scripture clearly states, “it is appointed for people to die once — and after this, judgment” (Heb. 9:27).

Last, the LDS gospel embraces the serpent’s lie in the garden that people may become “like God” (Gen. 3:5). Latter-day Saints reject this comparison, but evangelical critics like Robert Bowman make a strong case for it in works like Putting Jesus in His Place and The Incarnate Christ and His Critics.

Followers of Jesus are promised glorification – the complete removal of sin and its effects – but not exaltation, or deification.

Jesus makes the requirements for eternal life simple: “Truly I tell you, anyone who hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not come under judgment but has passed from death to life” (John 5:24). Lost sinners need only to hear that Jesus died on the cross and rose from the dead for them, and then receive the gift of eternal life.

The LDS gospel is wrong – and far too difficult.

So, ask your Mormon neighbors what they believe about the gospel. Listen respectfully to their answer. And be prepared to share a biblically faithful testimony of salvation by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone.

Next: Is Mormonism necessary?