Canton building, 150 years old, becomes home for Redeemer Baptist Church

CANTON, Mo. – A building that has been the springboard for a number of past churches in Canton has become the current home for Redeemer Baptist, a 2023 church plant.

Until August, Redeemer was located in a former theatre building. Then, the Canton Arts Council Playhouse board which ran the theater, disbanded.

“We had been subletting from them,” said Trent Hollinger, a co-pastor with Josh Thrower.

“There was no negative issue with them. The theatre is a big space to heat and cool. It did give us an opportunity to serve the community,” Thrower said about why they didn’t give the theater building long-term consideration.

“It was a good fit for us (then). We helped them stay viable,” Hollinger said, adding preview services were held in August 2023, and the church began, Sept. 10, 2023.

After searching for other suitable buildings, Redeemer entered an agreement with Canton R-V School for a two-story building the school used for several decades as an early childhood learning center, until a new structure for that was built in 2025.

Long before it became a childhood center, it was a church.

When the structure was built, it was constituted as the Methodist Episcopal Church in 1846-47, Canton’s first church. Some of the main churches in Canton got a start in this building, including Christian, German Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist and Episcopal congregations, until each raised funds for their own building. Not all of them still exist today.

In 1873, the Second Baptist Church, serving the black community, was founded in a building several blocks south from this building, but they purchased this building—that is, the property now housing Redeemer—in around 1890. Second Baptist eventually closed May 29, 1988, due to a member shortage and lack of funding. It was later repurposed as a daycare center and then as a learning center for Canton R-V school.

“Because of the historical significance, the school can’t remove the building. It’s a really old building. Hopefully it can be kept up in future years,” Thrower said.

Redeemer has a school year attendance in the mid-30s, including college students from nearby Culver-Stockton. During the summer, attendance is in the upper 20s.

Hollinger said, in the past, Redeemer only used the theater building on Sunday mornings, and small groups met in houses. Now, occupying the former learning center, they have the option of using the church for midweek and Sunday evening small groups.

Redeemer members and volunteers from sister churches painted, plastered, did electrical and plumbing work, and installed a chairlift to get the church ready. It held its first service on Aug. 2.

“The generosity of the association (Mt.Salem/Wyaconda) has really been a help,” Thrower said.

An outside ramp to ease mobility issues and more painting are ongoing projects.

Sister churches, including First Baptist, Macon, have assisted in the moving of furniture and canvassing the city.

“We’re excited to be part of the history of God’s people using this building,” Thrower said.

“We’re excited to be a beacon in the community and light up this building again,” Hollinger said.