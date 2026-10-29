At least 60 Christians killed in diverse region of Ethiopia marked by violence

OROMIA REGION, Ethiopia (BP) – At least 60 Ethiopian Orthodox Christians were killed and 20 others injured Oct. 20-24 in attacks that also destroyed 20 homes, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) Synod confirmed Oct. 26 in a public statement.

The attacks centered on the Sherka and Merti local districts in the Arsi Zone of Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest regional state, comprising a diversity of Muslim, Protestant and Orthodox Christians and suffering increasing violence. In at least two separate attacks, which witnesses described as surprise ambushes from militants surrounding the areas, 14 Orthodox Christians were killed in Merti and 46 others were killed in Sherka.

“The horrific and appalling massacres, forced displacements, and physical and property damage inflicted upon our innocent Orthodox Christian faithful in the Arsi Eparchy and in various other parts of our country have continued unabated and have been worsening over time,” the General Assembly of the Holy Synod in Addis Ababa said in offering condolences. Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church EWTN quoted the synod. “It is also worth recalling that numerous faithful have previously been killed in districts within the same zone. Accordingly, the General Assembly of the Holy Synod, having considered with profound grief the terrible injustice and suffering inflicted upon our people, has strongly condemned these disgraceful acts.”

While no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, and the church has not named a culprit, a local official told BBC News the attackers were members of the Alliance for Survival, a newly formed rebel coalition including the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA).

The Oromia region and parts of adjacent Amhara suffered widespread attacks in 2025, persecution watchdog Open Doors said in its 2026 World Watch List (WWL). Militants burned, demolished or looted at least 25 churches, assaulted worshipers, destroyed religious materials and displaced entire congregations, Open Doors said. Many believers were kidnapped and released for large ransoms.

“The violence has forced thousands of Christians from their homes in both Oromia and Amhara, with many fleeing to safer towns or temporary camps,” Open Doors said in its report. “Displaced Christians report being specifically targeted because of their faith and lack of alignment with armed groups’ political agendas.”

In previous attacks, 40 Christians were killed, 18 churches or Christian buildings were attacked or closed, and 16 Christians were abducted, Open Doors said in its 2026 WWL spanning October 2024-September 2025. Open Doors noted the killings of 11 Christians in the previous reporting period, including the attacks or closures of 25 churches or Christian buildings and the abduction of an unknown number of believers.

Christian and Muslim religious groups have been targeted in violence, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in a December 2025 update on legal threats to religious protections in East Africa.

“Government repression of media outlets, journalists, and religious communities have persisted in 2025 – often invoking ongoing violence from separatists and other nonstate actors as a pretext for the crackdown,” USCIRF wrote. “In February (2025), local authorities blamed the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) for a monastery attack that killed four Orthodox Christian priests in East Shewa Zone, Oromia.

“In April (2025), violence reportedly targeting mostly Muslims plagued several towns across the Amhara Region, leaving at least 10 dead;” USCIRF wrote. “The Amhara Region Islamic Affairs Council reported the deaths of 80 Muslim civilians during this wave of violence over the previous eight months.”

Orthodox Christians are the largest religious group in Ethiopia, with USCIRF estimating 44 percent of Ethiopians are members of the EOTC, 19 percent are members of various Protestant Christian denominations including the Ethiopian Evangelical Church Mekane Yesus, Seventh Day Adventists and the Ethiopian Kale Hiwot Church. The EOTC is considered most influential in impacting government affairs, Open Doors reported. In total, estimating an Ethiopian population of 132 million people, Open Doors said 61.2 percent or 81.38 million are Christians; and 32.8 percent or 43.65 million are Muslims, with ethnic religionists and others comprising the rest.

In response to the attacks in Oromia, the EOTC General Assembly called for memorial prayer services Oct. 27 at all member churches globally.