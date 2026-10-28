Tennessee partnership helps German believers plant churches in the land of Luther

by Zöe Watkins

BONN, Germany – Germany gave the world the Protestant Reformation. Today, the country faces a crisis of belief.

Of its 83.5 million people, fewer than half identify as Christian, and only about 5 percent attend church regularly, according to the research group Worldviews in Germany, known as fowid. Heinrich Derksen, president of Bibelseminar Bonn (Bible Seminary Bonn), estimates fewer than 1 percent are Bible-believing Christians.

“You go to the cathedrals here in Germany, they’re beautiful, but they are empty,” Derksen said. “Actually, we are an unreached country.”

Bible Seminary Bonn is a conservative evangelical seminary in the heart of Europe that is training the pastors and church planters Germany needs. The Tennessee Baptist Convention has joined the work.

“The school is a vibrant partner with the International Mission Board, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and the Tennessee Baptist Convention, training hundreds of future ministry leaders,” said Randy C. Davis, president and executive director of the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board.

Messengers to the Tennessee Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in November 2024 approved an international partnership with the seminary. It began Jan. 1, 2026. Derksen said Davis encouraged him to visit Tennessee and sign the agreement.

“We know that we have to reach Germany for Christ,” Derksen said.

Derksen said he sees the seminary as a “connector” between German churches and congregations in the United States.

“I say always, Luther brought the Bible to the people,” Derksen said. “Now we have to bring the people back to the Bible.”

A job nobody wanted

Bible Seminary Bonn opened in 1993. Derksen joined two years later as a lecturer and professor. In 2000, the school was collapsing. Its president resigned. Its business manager left. The board of trustees asked Derksen to serve as unpaid interim president and oversee the school’s closing.

“I was young and dumb, and so I said yes,” Derksen said. “But by God’s grace we survived. Not by my wisdom or by my brilliance.”

The seminary did more than survive. Today it enrolls about 180 full-time and 500 part-time students, and more than 1,500 alumni serve in churches across Germany, elsewhere in Europe and beyond. Its stated mission is to train as many Christians as possible to know, love, live out and share the Bible.

Returning to the homeland

Derksen, who was born in the Soviet Union, belongs to a community of ethnic Germans who returned to Germany from the former Soviet Union. His family left in 1976, when few were allowed to leave. As the Iron Curtain fell, Derksen said, more than 2.5 million ethnic Germans followed in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Many came with deep faith and painful memories. “My father always went to prison, and my uncle was in prison,” Derksen said. “We just came back to our homeland and wanted to live our faith in freedom.”

Many of the newcomers visited local German churches and found them theologically liberal, Derksen said. So they started their own.

“In the last 50 years, we have planted more than a thousand new churches here in Germany, all Bible-believing churches,” he said. “That’s a miracle that God has done, not we.”

Those new congregations needed trained leaders, and the seminary grew to supply them. “We are from the churches and for the churches,” Derksen said.

Training planters

The seminary now houses an institute for church planting, and an IMB missionary is among its teachers. Russell Woodbridge, a Connecticut native, has served in Germany since 2021. He previously served in Ukraine. He teaches church planting at the seminary, and he said the work is gaining momentum.

“In the last two or three years, we’ve seen a movement for getting back to planting new churches,” Woodbridge said. He said his own church in Cologne has become very active.

Woodbridge calls the seminary “the best seminary in Germany” and counts it a privilege to teach there. He credits Southern Baptists for making his work possible.

“The first thing I always want to say is thank you for giving to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering and to the Cooperative Program because that’s what makes it possible for me and my wife to actually be here,” he said.

A partnership takes shape

First Baptist Church, Sevierville, is partnering with a congregation in Bornheim, near Bonn: Evangelical Free Church in Bornheim, known in German as Evangelische Freikirche Bornheim. That church also partners with the seminary.

Scott Andrews, associate pastor of worship at FBC Sevierville, has been a guest lecturer at the seminary for several years and chairs the TBMB Missions and Ministries Committee.

He said Southwestern Seminary partnered with the Bonn school, and that connection helped FBC Sevierville build its own ties there.

“What was funny was here we are right in Martin Luther’s backyard,” Andrews said.

Andrews also served in Germany with the Tennessee Men’s Chorale, which was on a mission trip in western Germany through Oct. 6. The group presented ministry concerts, built relationships with local worship pastors, and worked alongside seminary students.

The visit means a great deal to the seminary’s leaders, Derksen said.

“To see you coming here and supporting us, it’s a great encouragement,” he said, “because sometimes we feel very lonely here in Germany.”

Woodbridge said he hopes the partnership reaches beyond the seminary, and he said American churches are welcome to join.

“There’s an open door,” he said. He described the relationship as a two-way street. Tennessee congregations can visit Germany to pray and encourage, he said, and German churches can send people to the United States to pray for evangelistic efforts there.

The partnership also reaches Ukrainian refugees. Derksen said about 1.2 million Ukrainians have fled to the country, mostly since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“We are together and we have one mission to reach this lost world for Jesus Christ and to bring that back to the Bible. That’s really important, especially for Germany,” Derksen said.

Zöe Watkins is a specialist for Tennessee Baptist Mission Board Communications. This originally appeared in the Baptist and Reflector, news journal of the TBMB.