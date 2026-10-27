New Missouri Baptist apologist focuses ministry on addressing atheism, agnosticism

KANSAS CITY – Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary student Paul Nelson is the newest member of the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network. His specialization is addressing atheism and agnosticism, along with extensive knowledge of the Latter-day Saints (LDS) movement.

Nelson is in his first semester at Midwestern, having graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville last spring. While there, he was active in the Baptist collegiate ministry, speaking to the college group as well as to area churches on apologetics subjects.

Currently, he’s an intern with First Baptist Church, Plattsburg, working alongside pastor Robert Shelton. Nelson leads some of the Bible studies offered there and assists with pastoral duties. He’s also serving in the Army National Guard.

As a new member of the network, Nelson told The Pathway he thought he could offer MBC churches a biblical defense against atheism and agnosticism. He researched this topic for academic papers at Northwest Missouri State and has spoken on apologetics to northwest Missouri-area churches at various times.

Nelson is a native of North Kansas City. He said many of his friends were in the LDS Church. After dedicating his life to Jesus at age 12, he occasionally attended youth activities with his LDS friends in high school.

He said he engaged with them as he learned more about Christianity and his faith was strengthened as he compared Christianity with the teaching of the LDS Church.

He joined the National Guard and attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood as a high school junior. He said, “God really opened my eyes,” and he realized there was a need to seriously commit his life to the Lord. Soon after that, the Lord called him to preach and teach apologetics.

His approach to sharing the Lord with someone who claims to be an atheist or an agnostic is more relational than argumentative.

Nelson said, “It is very important to build a relationship, even a friendship, with the person first.” He has engaged with fellow students and university professors who claimed atheism and was able to see some movement as he dialogued with them.

“I would say in response to someone who claims God does not exist … is the overwhelming evidence to the contrary,” he said. “I would use a three -pronged approach I call the “Is…Who…How” arguments to back up my original claim.”

Those three questions form a dialogue framework.

The “Is” – Is there a GOD? From this opening question, Nelson will usually present to the non-believer arguments from the basis for morality, the fine-tuning argument (teleological argument), the ontological argument, and the argument from logic (transcendental). It is by these arguments Nelson will attempt to establish a basis for the existence of a God.

The “Who” – Who is GOD? Nelson’s second question is, “If there is a God, then who is he?” From this question, Nelson will then try and connect the dots between the existence of a God and how the God of the Bible matches that. He does this by revisiting arguments from the “Is” question and comparing them to the God of the Bible. Nelson also uses some of his background in the historical community to show the Bible’s historicity.

The “How” – How do I follow GOD? Finally, after showing that God is the God of the Bible, Nelson will attempt to erase the confusion of other groups that claim to be Christian, by showing a person how to truly follow Christ. To do this, Nelson will discuss things such as the Trinity, the inerrancy of Scripture, as well as certain false notions that may be presented within the conversation.

Agnosticism is a belief that a person cannot have adequate grounds for either affirming or denying the existence of God. This is often referred to as doubting the existence of God.

Nelson said, “I will always seek to build a relationship with them, to possibly soften their preconceived notions. My biggest advice to evangelists is to always be sure to stop and listen, because at the end of the day I can throw every apologetic tactic at a person, but it will accomplish nothing unless I am coming from a position of love.”

Nelson said he follows the writings and blogging of apologist Frank Turek, who, along with Norman Geisler, authored the seminal apologetics book, I Don’t Have Enough Faith To Be An Atheist.

Nelson is available to speak in northwest Missouri-area churches on atheism, agnosticism, and LDS topics. Nelson is 23 years old. He is engaged to Alyssa Alcantara, a recent graduate of Northwest Missouri State.

His pastor, Robert Shelton, said, “I joyfully recommend Paul Nelson to you. As a high school student, Paul was actively involved in our church youth group and the Plattsburg High School’s FCA leadership. Paul has heart for introducing people to faith in Jesus…. Paul has regularly shared and defended the gospel with people as he has served in the Missouri National Guard and during his years at Northwest Missouri State University.”

For churches or ministries interested in connecting with Nelson, his bio is located at https://mobaptist.org/apologetics/mban/.