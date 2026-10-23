Missouri Baptist Children’s Home announces search for new president

BRIDGETON, Mo. (MBCH) — Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) has officially announced the launch of a search for the organization’s next President. The Board of Trustees is seeking a visionary and dedicated leader to guide this innovative and growing ministry into its next chapter.

For over a century, MBCH has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing hope, healing, and restoration to children, youth, and families. The incoming President will be instrumental in expanding this vital mission, overseeing an organization whose services are deeply focused on prevention, providing exceptional care, and actively partnering with families, local communities, and churches.

“As our ministry continues to grow, we are looking for a dynamic leader who shares our deep passion for transforming lives,” said Jim Gentry, MBCH Board Chairman and Search Committee Chair. “This is a unique opportunity to lead a thriving organization that is making a profound, generational impact throughout Missouri.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the role, the organization’s vision, and the ideal candidate profile are encouraged to visit the official search webpage at mbch.org/presidentsearch.

Qualified candidates who feel called to this leadership opportunity may submit their resumes and letters of interest directly to presidentsearch@mbch.org.

About Missouri Baptist Children’s Home: Missouri Baptist Children’s Home is a faith-based organization committed to serving God by responding to the needs of children, youth, adults, and families. Through an innovative network of services focused on prevention, care, and collaborative partnerships, MBCH strives to bring hope, healing, and restoration to communities across the state.