God faithful amid change

EDITOR’S NOTE: Andy Helton serves as Executive Vice President and Treasurer for the MBCH.

Change is a scary word for most people and they tend to avoid it, whereas some thrive on the thought of change. I think for the majority of people, we like the comfort of the known and resist the urge to change. We feel this sense of control of the familiarity of the situation. We can anticipate the problems before they happen, we’ve experienced or envisioned almost every perceivable situation that can happen, our process or procedure has been proven effective over the course of time. We are confident in the outcomes because it’s worked in the past.

However, if major change is introduced into the system, we tend to lose that comfortable feeling. Change can stir feelings of worry, anxiety, or panic that were not present before. We might even question, will this even work anymore? I’m thankful that we have a God who does not change but walks the situation with us. This year has been a big year for change at MBCH; however, our God has remained unchanged. He is faithful and trustworthy no matter the situation or obstacle we face.

As most of you know by now, MBCH lost its President Dr. Juston Gates early in 2026. This was a change that we were not anticipating. In fact, Dr. Gates and I had many conversations about what it would look like when we retired from MBCH. Although our future was uncertain, we were confident that MBCH is and was where we belonged. We loved where God had placed us, and we could see ourselves serving in this ministry until our retirement. Little did any of us know that God had different plans for our organization. Change can happen, and it did happen in the blink of an eye. We found ourselves in a chapter of a story that we had never been in before. However, established policies guided our organizational response, and our leaders were prepared to assume additional responsibilities. I’m so thankful for the leadership and guidance of Dr. Gates. He helped develop a great team of leaders here at MBCH. Our Vice Presidents have done a tremendous job of keeping the administrative and program services operational during this time, (Brandon York, VP, MBCH; James Morrow, VP, MBCH Foundation; and Jason Myers, VP, MBCH Children and Family Ministries). Even in the midst of this loss our teams have started new programs this year. I’m blessed to work with such a great team of leaders, who are dedicated to this ministry of MBCH.

Our presidential leadership may be changing over the next couple of months, but our mission has not changed. We will continue to serve God by responding to the needs of children, youth and families to make a lasting difference in their lives.

Our vison has not changed either. We are in the business of providing hope, healing and restoration to those who need it.

Our ministry purpose hasn’t changed either. We are trying to prevent, partner and provide for our families on a daily basis.

Our services are still desperately needed throughout the state. As long as our Heavenly Father allows us to do this ministry, then we will continue to meet those needs even if change comes our way.

Change is going to happen, but it might just be a new opportunity for God to show us something different.