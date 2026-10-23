A financial partner for life, ministry

As a church leader, you probably did not wake up this morning thinking about financial services. In fact, those words may rank somewhere between reviewing the insurance policy and checking the thermostat in the fellowship hall. Both matter, of course, but neither is likely to be the reason you answered God’s call to ministry.

You woke up thinking about people. A family that needs encouragement, a sermon that still needs a few finishing touches, volunteers you are trying to recruit, or a ministry opportunity you would love to pursue. Perhaps you were thinking about a hospital visit, a difficult conversation, a young person searching for direction, or a challenge that kept you awake long after everyone else had gone to sleep.

That is the nature of ministry. The calendar may say one thing, the phone may say another, and God may place an opportunity in front of you that was never part of the plan.

Most pastors and church leaders spend far more time thinking about people and ministry than they do about loans, investments, reserve funds, or stewardship campaigns. That is as it should be. A balance sheet cannot share the Gospel, sit beside a grieving family, disciple a new believer, or welcome a child into Sunday School.

Still, almost every ministry opportunity eventually runs into a financial question. The vision may begin in a prayer meeting, around a committee table, or during a conversation in the church hallway. Then someone asks the practical question: “How are we going to pay for it?”

Sometimes the question involves a new roof, a van that has made one trip too many, or classrooms filled beyond capacity. Sometimes it involves a ministry idea that has been prayed over for months but still feels just beyond reach. And sometimes it is quieter than that: Are we holding too much cash? Are we prepared for the next season? Are we using what God has entrusted to us as wisely as possible?

At first glance, those sound like financial questions. But they really aren’t. They are ministry questions. The answer affects people, the mission, and the opportunities a church can pursue.

For eighty years, the Missouri Baptist Foundation has walked alongside Missouri Baptists as a trusted financial partner for ministry and life. Across changing decades, economic swings, and generations of leadership, one conviction has remained: financial resources are not the mission. They are tools God can use to help churches, ministries, and families accomplish the mission He has given them.

Every church is different. One congregation may be worshiping in a building its grandparents helped construct. Another may meet in rented space and pray about a permanent home. One may have a healthy reserve but wonder how to invest it. Another may see a clear opportunity for growth but need guidance before moving forward. The circumstances vary, but the desire underneath them is often the same: to be faithful with what God has provided.

Every church deserves a trusted partner, someone who will listen before offering an answer, ask good questions, understand that ministry decisions cannot be reduced to a spreadsheet, and help leaders consider the road ahead without trying to take center stage.

After all, the story is not about us.

The story is about your church reaching people, your congregation growing in generosity, your ministry opportunities, and your Kingdom impact. Whether that involves a church loan, ministry investments, a stewardship campaign, estate planning, endowment management, or cash management solutions, our goal is the same: helping you steward resources in ways that support ministry and advance the mission God has given you.

We’re also excited to share two resources this fall.

The first is Beyond the Budget, a workshop and resource designed to help churches discover capacity they may not realize they already possess. When a ministry dream emerges, the first response is often to look at the annual budget and conclude, “There is no room.” Yet the budget is only one part of a church’s stewardship story.

Beyond the Budget invites leaders to step back and look again. Could a focused generosity effort build both resources and spiritual ownership? Could existing assets be used more effectively? Would a thoughtful financing plan allow the church to act while protecting today’s ministry? Are there legacy gifts or other stewardship tools that could turn a long-held hope into a realistic next step?

The goal is not to pressure a congregation into a project. It is to help leaders see the full picture, count the cost, and move only when the next step is both wise and faithful. Sometimes the best answer will be “not yet.” Sometimes it will be “we are closer than we thought.” Either way, clarity is a gift!

The second is Faithful Today. Ready for Tomorrow., a resource created specifically for pastors and ministry leaders who spend so much time helping others prepare that their own plans are easily pushed to another day. Ministry rarely offers a quiet place for reviewing retirement contributions, updating an estate plan, or discussing long-term financial goals. Pastoral ministry has never been a path to wealth. Most ministers spend their lives investing in people rather than accumulating assets. That faithful choice makes intentional planning even more important, not less. Saving, debt, retirement, generosity, and legacy are not merely personal finance topics; they are part of a lifetime of stewardship.

This resource helps pastors begin those conversations with honesty and hope. It is not about predicting every turn in the road or building a perfect plan. It is about making thoughtful decisions now so that, when a new season comes, a pastor and family are better prepared to meet it with confidence.

Taken together, these resources reflect the same simple belief: faithful stewardship should serve ministry, not distract from it. Good planning cannot remove every uncertainty, but it can give leaders greater freedom to focus on the people and opportunities God has placed before them.

If you will be attending the Missouri Baptist Convention Annual Meeting this fall, we would love the opportunity to hear your story! Look for the giant MBF hot air balloon and stop by our booth; you cannot miss it.

Tell us about your church. Tell us about the ministry idea that keeps coming up in the conversation, the opportunity you are praying through, or the challenge you haven’t yet found a way around. There will be no sales pitch, just a conversation about what God is doing and how wise stewardship might help support it.

We do not see ourselves as the hero in any story. Your church is.

Your church is the one sharing the Gospel in its community. Your leaders are the ones praying, planning, and making difficult decisions. Your congregation is the one giving, serving, teaching children, caring for neighbors, sending missionaries, and showing up week after week in ways that may never make a headline but matter deeply in the Kingdom of God.

Our role is to partner with you, to listen carefully, offer experienced guidance, and help turn financial questions into clear, faithful next steps. Sometimes that means helping a church move forward. Sometimes it means helping leaders slow down, asking another question, and waiting. A trusted partner should be willing to do both.

After all, our success is not measured only by the number of loans we make, accounts we manage, or plans we create. Our story is your success. When churches flourish, pastors are equipped, ministries are strengthened, and resources are stewarded well for Kingdom purposes; everyone wins. That is why we are here. Missouri Baptist Foundation. Your Trusted Financial Partner for Ministry and Life.